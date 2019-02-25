WATCH: Taylor Swift Surprised A Couple & Performed At Their Engagement Party

25 February 2019, 14:18

Taylor Swift surprised a couple at their engagement party
Taylor Swift surprised a couple at their engagement party. Picture: Twitter

Taylor Swift turned up to a couple's engagement party and serenaded them with a song from 'Reputation' and if you can make it through the video without crying then you've done one better than us.

Taylor Swift has made a couple's dream come true by surprising them at their engagement party and serenading them with a song from her 'Reputation' album, 'King Of My Heart' which had been a special tune to the celebrating pair.

TayTay told the shocked audience and Alex's husband-to-be: "So Alex emailed me an told me he was going to do this and I think there was a song that was really special to you two called King Of My Heart."

"I've come prepared, I've been off tour for a while but hopefully it's alright. This is from Alex, but, sung by me."

One half of the couple, Alex Goldschmidt, who secretly organised the entire surprise, tweeted: 'I am the luckiest man in the world and now I don't know what @rossgirard and I will do for the wedding."

The singer has also been sending the internet wild with speculation when she appeared to tease what will be her seventh album with a cryptic post to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

She teased the image that had comments disabled and seven palm trees to tease that her seventh album may be along shortly, and we can't wait.

