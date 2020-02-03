Taylor Swift Responds To Comedian's Apology After Her Body Shaming Comments Featured In Miss Americana

Taylor Swift replied to the comedian who apologised for making hurtful remarks about her figure. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift reached out to a comedian who apologised after seeing the harsh comments she made about the pop star in Netflix’s Miss Americana documentary.

During Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary, which dropped on Netflix on 31 January, a montage of hurtful remarks about the pop star’s figure features heavily in one scene as the star reflects back on taking time away from the spotlight.

While Taylor, 30, details how pictures of her and the comments made about her physique took a toll on her mentality, a clip plays of comedian Nikki Glaser saying: “She’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends, and it’s just like, come on!”

After watching the trailer for the documentary, Nikki – who is a huge fan of Taylor – said she was “horrified” to find her own comments were featured.

Taking to Instagram to publicly apologise, the TV star wrote: “Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

She added the clip used was from five years ago, and was said in “such a s****y tone”.

Her statement continues: “If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”

Nikki explained the ‘Lover’ singer “seriously means so much to me” and claims she received a few death threats over her comments.

She then apologised for “any pain I caused” and insisted she’d “love to be her friend someday.”

It didn’t take long for the post to make its way to Taylor, and she replied back assuring she’s appreciative of the very public apology.

The global superstar wrote: “Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”

Taylor’s Miss Americana documentary has been a huge hit with fans, becoming the highest rated Netflix biography documentary by an artist on IMDB history.

All of her studio albums have since re-entered the charts following the premiere of the documentary.

