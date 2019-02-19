Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Bennny Blanco, J Balvin & Tainy With Cryptic Instagram Post

Selena Gomez teased new music using this cryptic image. Picture: Getty

Fans have assumed her post means that the star will be collaborating on new music, possibly with a Latin twist!

We could be getting some new Selena Gomez music if her recent Instagram story is anything to go by…

Fans think she might be teaming up with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy on a new track after she posted a row of dressing gowns with their names on the back.

Although she didn’t elaborate on what the dressing gowns signify, the fact that all the names relate to artists could mean a collaboration is on the way.

Selena Gomez teased her possible collaborators. Picture: Instagram

It wouldn’t be Selena’s first foray into Latin music – which we assume is going to play a part thanks to J Balvin – and they’ve enlisted producers Benny Blanco and Tainy.

All of the arists also posted the same picture, so something is definitely brewing – but we’re yet to see if there will be more teasers or whether it will be a surprise drop.

Selena recently worked on ‘Anxiety’ with Julia Michaels and we can’t wait to hear more of what she’s been cooking up in the studio.

