Selena Gomez's $10M Lawsuit As Gaming Company 'Steal Her Likeness'

Selena Gomez sues gaming app for using her likeness. Picture: Instagram @SelenaGomez/ Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co./MutantBox Interactive Limited

Selena Gomez is suing a gaming company for a whopping $10M for using her likeness

Selena Gomez has filed a $10M lawsuit against a gaming company 'blatantly' using her likeness to make money in a game that gets users to spend money to 'buy diamonds' on a shopping spree with celebs, according to TMZ.

The game, Clothes Forever - Styling Game, allows users to 'go shopping' with celebrities such as Selena, Taylor Swift and the Kardashians, urging them to spend real money to go on virtual shopping trips with amounts rangng from $0.99 to $99.99.

The suit for the 'Boyfriend' singer says: "Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game."

"Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features."

Elsewhere the suit refers to the app as 'bug-ridden' and points out it only has a 3.5 out of 5 star rating, with the game seemingly directly ripping off a 2015 'Flare' magazine cover of the singer for its game.

TMZ reports she's 'suing for damages, a cut of the profits and for the game to stop its alleged unlawful activity and business practices.'

In other Selena news, her old Disney pal, Demi Lovato has caused a stir by saying she and the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer 'aren't friends', admitting she was conflicted about Sel's Instagram post about her GRAMMY comeback performance earlier this year.

Demi said: "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt…"

The singer trailed off before continuing: "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

