Selena Gomez's $10M Lawsuit As Gaming Company 'Steal Her Likeness'

15 April 2020, 11:35

Selena Gomez is suing a game company for $10M
Selena Gomez sues gaming app for using her likeness. Picture: Instagram @SelenaGomez/ Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co./MutantBox Interactive Limited

Selena Gomez is suing a gaming company for a whopping $10M for using her likeness

Selena Gomez has filed a $10M lawsuit against a gaming company 'blatantly' using her likeness to make money in a game that gets users to spend money to 'buy diamonds' on a shopping spree with celebs, according to TMZ.

Demi Lovato Says She's "Not Friends" With Selena Gomez

The game, Clothes Forever - Styling Game, allows users to 'go shopping' with celebrities such as Selena, Taylor Swift and the Kardashians, urging them to spend real money to go on virtual shopping trips with amounts rangng from $0.99 to $99.99.

The suit for the 'Boyfriend' singer says: "Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game."

"Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features."

Elsewhere the suit refers to the app as 'bug-ridden' and points out it only has a 3.5 out of 5 star rating, with the game seemingly directly ripping off a 2015 'Flare' magazine cover of the singer for its game.

TMZ reports she's 'suing for damages, a cut of the profits and for the game to stop its alleged unlawful activity and business practices.'

View this post on Instagram

Well..

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

In other Selena news, her old Disney pal, Demi Lovato has caused a stir by saying she and the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer 'aren't friends', admitting she was conflicted about Sel's Instagram post about her GRAMMY comeback performance earlier this year.

Demi said: "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt…"

The singer trailed off before continuing: "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are no longer friends

Demi Lovato Says She's "Not Friends" With Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

Hot On Capital

Ed Sheeran has donated £1million.

Ed Sheeran 'Donates Over £1Million To Local Charities In Suffolk’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ed Sheeran

Strictly Come Dancing producers are considering different options to keep the show on-air

Strictly Come Dancing Bosses Planning To Put Stars 'In Isolation With Dance Partners' Ahead Of New Series

TV & Film

Jessie J shared an impassioned post about what she wants from her life

Jessie J Shares Impassioned Instagram Posts Declaring: ‘I Want People To Get To Know Me’

Jessie J

Vote on which 1D star you'd most like to isolate with

VOTE: Which Member Of One Direction Would You Most Like To Isolate With?

One Direction

Liam Payne admit he felt what it's like to 'lose fame' before One Direction

Liam Payne Ridiculed For Being An 'X Factor Reject' Before One Direction Fame

Liam Payne

High School Musical stars are set to reunite 12 years after the last film was released

High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

TV & Film