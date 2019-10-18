Selena Gomez Teases New Era Of Music & Says She 'Ignored The Signs'

Selena Gomez is about to drop new music. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

#SelenaIsBack is trending after she teased what appears to be new music with the line 'I saw the signs and I ignored it.'

Selena Gomez appears to be gearing up to release new music and has teased what's to come with a cryptic movie theatre sign board with the line 'I saw the signs and I ignored them' and fans cannot wait after waiting four years for an album from her.

Selena Gomez Is Hitting Big Screen Voicing Betsy The Giraffe In 'Dolittle'

#SelenaIsBack is trending worldwide after the 'Back To You' singer dropped the teaser onto her Instagram, and posted a photo of an advert of her on the billboards at Times Square in New York for amazon, with the tag line 'Alex follow Selena Gomez'.

The singer hasn't released an album in four long years, since 'Revival' in 2015, so to say Selena fans are eager for a new record from the star is an understatement.

They've flooded the singer's Insta comments with excitement for new music, with one fan writing, "We missed you...welcome back, fully charged and ready yes."

As one of the most followed stars on Instagram, people know all too well about how much she's been through in her personal life, including her brief reunion and split from Justin Bieber, who has since married Hailey Baldwin.

So, fans can't help but wonder if the cryptic line about 'seeing the signs' is about her pop star ex, with one fan writing, "Omg she's coming for JB's neck" and others just relating a whole lot to the line, writing, "story of my life."

Fans think she's talking about Justin Bieber in latest music teaser. Picture: Instagram @ewlizabeth

Other recent Instagram posts also seem to point towards potential lyrics, song titles or even an album name, as she also posted a shot captioned, "Rose colored glasses all distorted", another hint at her splits from either JB or The Weeknd.

The 27-year-old also teased "we always go into it blindly" accompanied an adorable throwback snap of the singer as a child, so although we don't have a whole lot to go on right now, one thing is certain, she is ready to release new music, and we can't wait!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News