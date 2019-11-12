Selena Gomez Admits Body Shamers 'Really Messed Her Up' After Gaining Weight Due To Lupus Medication

Selena has opened up about difficult times on her close friends podcast. Picture: instagram/tatatu

Selena Gomez said hurtful comments about her weight got to her 'big time'.

Selena Gomez has opened up about being body shamed and admitted hurtful comments on social media ‘messed her up’.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer made the comments while chatting to her close friend, Raquelle Stevens, on the Giving Back Generation ‘Vodcast’ which is available now.

Selena Gomez Follows Camila Cabello On Instagram After Swapping Heartfelt Messages

She said: “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.

“No, [the lupus doesn’t affect my weight]; it’s the combination of all of it. It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that.

“In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life. Right [it's totally out of my control], and that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

However, she said she’s now ‘very happy’ with her life and ‘doesn’t care to expose’ herself to the public anymore.

She said: “I’m very happy with living my life. We were talking about it earlier, being in the present because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo then walking away, for me that’s it. I’ll do a red carpet, I’ll do whatever, I don’t need to see it. I did it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it.”

Selena has been very vocal about the negative impact social media can have on her body image and general mental health.

Earlier this year she revealed she had deleted the Instagram app from her phone, despite being one of the most followed people in the world on the platform.

In an interview at the time, she said: “I think it’s become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to fixate on all of these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me – it was making me depressed and I didn’t feel good about myself, I would look at my body differently.”

She added: “I don’t have it on my phone, if I want to share something with my fans or mess around with it then I do it then.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News