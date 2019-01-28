Rihanna's Producer Has Confirmed She's “Super Close” To Finishing Her Next Album

28 January 2019, 14:12

A new Rihanna album is on the way.
A new Rihanna album is on the way. Picture: Instagram

A new Rihanna album could be coming sooner rather than later.

A leading producer The Dream has revealed that Rihanna is “super-close” to finishing her next album.

RiRi has yet to release a follow-up album to 2016’s ‘Anti’ but the producer has announced; “She’s cooking, she’s about done. She’s about done. Super close,” in a new interview.

This update comes after fans hounded the singer with “When is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?,” to which she replied, “2019”.

Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna

Producer Kurk Harrell, who worked with Rihanna on ‘Anti’, also spilled some tea calling the latest body of work “incredible”.

He responded to a fan saying: “R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It’s incredible, And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Rihanna has spent the last 3 years focused on other ventures like cosmetic line Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage Fenty. However, fans are growing restless with one tweeting: “the world badly needs new music from rihanna”

Nevertheless, she remains booked and busy as she’s expected to hit the big screens in a new film called Guava Island.

However, the release date of 'R9' is yet to be confirmed.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest 'R9' News

Rihanna Music

See more Rihanna Music

Rude Boy (Lewis Roper & Secret Soul Remix)
Rihanna

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Ariana Grande teases Rihanna in upcoming track 'Make-up'

Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna

Ariana Grande

Rihanna Videos

See more Rihanna Videos

Rihanna is taking her father, Ronald Fenty, to court

Rihanna Sues Her Dad For Exploiting Her Name Without Permission

Rihanna Pictures

See more Rihanna Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 53 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed