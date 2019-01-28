Rihanna's Producer Has Confirmed She's “Super Close” To Finishing Her Next Album

A new Rihanna album is on the way. Picture: Instagram

A new Rihanna album could be coming sooner rather than later.

A leading producer The Dream has revealed that Rihanna is “super-close” to finishing her next album.

RiRi has yet to release a follow-up album to 2016’s ‘Anti’ but the producer has announced; “She’s cooking, she’s about done. She’s about done. Super close,” in a new interview.

This update comes after fans hounded the singer with “When is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?,” to which she replied, “2019”.

Producer Kurk Harrell, who worked with Rihanna on ‘Anti’, also spilled some tea calling the latest body of work “incredible”.

He responded to a fan saying: “R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It’s incredible, And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Rihanna has spent the last 3 years focused on other ventures like cosmetic line Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage Fenty. However, fans are growing restless with one tweeting: “the world badly needs new music from rihanna”

Nobody:



Me: We 27 days in 2019 and Rihanna still hasn’t given us any new music ! — ѕнanιa👑 (@__shaaniaa) January 27, 2019

I really just want some new music by Fenty @rihanna pic.twitter.com/AAkxeTZa28 — m✨ (@pearIxmaria) January 28, 2019

When Rihanna drop this music, I’m going crazy. — Amber Leggett (@AmberLeggett_) January 27, 2019

Nevertheless, she remains booked and busy as she’s expected to hit the big screens in a new film called Guava Island.

However, the release date of 'R9' is yet to be confirmed.

