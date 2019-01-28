Rihanna's Producer Has Confirmed She's “Super Close” To Finishing Her Next Album
28 January 2019, 14:12
A new Rihanna album could be coming sooner rather than later.
A leading producer The Dream has revealed that Rihanna is “super-close” to finishing her next album.
RiRi has yet to release a follow-up album to 2016’s ‘Anti’ but the producer has announced; “She’s cooking, she’s about done. She’s about done. Super close,” in a new interview.
This update comes after fans hounded the singer with “When is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?,” to which she replied, “2019”.
Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna
Producer Kurk Harrell, who worked with Rihanna on ‘Anti’, also spilled some tea calling the latest body of work “incredible”.
He responded to a fan saying: “R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It’s incredible, And that’s all I’m going to say.”
Rihanna has spent the last 3 years focused on other ventures like cosmetic line Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage Fenty. However, fans are growing restless with one tweeting: “the world badly needs new music from rihanna”
Nobody:— ѕнanιa👑 (@__shaaniaa) January 27, 2019
Me: We 27 days in 2019 and Rihanna still hasn’t given us any new music !
I really just want some new music by Fenty @rihanna pic.twitter.com/AAkxeTZa28— m✨ (@pearIxmaria) January 28, 2019
When Rihanna drop this music, I’m going crazy.— Amber Leggett (@AmberLeggett_) January 27, 2019
Nevertheless, she remains booked and busy as she’s expected to hit the big screens in a new film called Guava Island.
However, the release date of 'R9' is yet to be confirmed.