One Direction's Parents: Inside Harry, Zayn, Louis, Liam & Niall's Families

Behind the One Direction boys are their proud parents! Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @annetwist

Behind one of the biggest boybands of all time, One Direction, are some seriously proud parents- so who are the families behind Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn?

All the One Direction boys are off living their best lives, having hugely successful solo careers and jet setting around the world, and it's sometimes easy to forget just a few years ago they were teenagers, going to school and living with their families like the rest of us.

Of course, behind each singer are their parents, bursting with pride at how successful their son's have become, and often join them at glitzy events and their concerts to cheer them on.

So, who are each of the band member's parents, let's take a look!

Harry Styles

Harry is incredibly close to his sister, Gemma, and his mum, Anne Twist, who often posts to her Instagram page to celebrate her son's achievements, be it the release of his second album, 'Fine Line', or to congratulate him for being nominated for a BRIT award.

During lockdown, Harry admitted he got stuck on the wrong side of the pond, having been due to fly back to the UK to isolate with his family but was unable to, and is missing them a lot!

Zayn's parents

UK - The 2015 Asian Awards in London. Picture: Getty

Zayn has always been incredibly close to his mum, Tricia Malik, and they have, as the 'Like I Would' singer said in 2017: "We have a great relationship, me and my mum."

"She's just a part of everything and she's really cool, man. I love my mum."

He flew home in late 2019 to celebrate her 50th birthday, and infamously purchased her a house which was revealed on One Direction This Is Us in a 'nicer area of Bradford' which brought a tear to everyone's eye.

He's also spoken fondly of his father, Yaser Malik, a "British Pakistani and fitness instructor turned househusband who raised Zayn and his three sisters — while his wife, Tricia, who converted to Islam when she married Yaser, worked as a chef."

Despite living in the US, mainly in New York, with on/off girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Zayn's said: "It’s always nice to be grounded by your parents every so often."

Niall's parents

Niall Horan with his family at the One Direction This Is Us premier. Picture: Getty

Niall's mum, Maura Gallagher, has often spoken about how proud she is of her son, who he shares a great relationship with.

The 'No Judgement' singer has revealed his mum ‘loves going up to The Late Late Show in Dublin when I’m on it', with host, Ryan Tubridy, but other than that, aren't too clued up on what he gets up to in his superstar life!

He added: "I did Saturday Night Live (in the US) before Christmas but they wouldn’t have a clue."

The 26-year-old said his father, Bobby Horan, copes well with his fame, but can't help but gush over celeb golfers if he takes him along to an event, saying:

"My dad is fine with it. Even now, I’d bring him to a lot of golf tournaments and he’d go up to a famous golfer and say ‘I was only watching you on the telly last week."

Niall added he used to find it embarrassing, but now just embraces it!

Liam's family

Liam Payne's family appeared in One Direction video 'Story Of My Life'. Picture: YouTube/ One Direction Vevo

Liam is incredibly close to his mum and dad, Geoff and Karen Payne, who have often been supported attending his concerts throughout his career and are proud grandparent to his son, Bear.

He once revealed an evening out to dinner shortly after he embarked on his solo career, which saw him ending up in tears after a clumsy cameraman knock his mum over, leading him to declare he 'hated his life.'

He spent a reported £400,000 on a house for them in the Midlands in 2015, following in the likes of Zayn!

All of his family- both parents and two sisters, Ruth and Nicola, starred alongside him in the throwback music video for 'Story Of My Life.'

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson and mother Johannah Deakin in 2015. Picture: Getty

Louis shared an incredible close relationship with his mother Johannah Deakin, who sadly passed away in December 2016, after a long battle with leukaemia at the age of 43.

Louis honoured his late mother with powerful song, 'Two Of Us', which he released in 2019.

He considered his step father, Mark Tomlinson, his father, hence taking his surname as his own, although his real father is called Troy Austin.

Louis is estranged from his biological father, Troy, who has reportedly caused tension in the family by speaking to the press on a number of occasions, having previously threatened to 'drop a One Direction bombshell' if his son continued to 'snub' him, although nothing ever came of his threat.

