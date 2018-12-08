Olly Murs – ‘Wrapped Up’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

THIS is how you do a Jingle Bell Ball set – Olly Murs absolutely smashed his performance of ‘Wrapped Up’.

You can always rely on Olly Murs to put on one heck of a show, and his performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola was no exception.

Olly brought a host of his biggest hits for his fifth time taking the #CapitalJBB stage, and ‘Wrapped Up’ was definitely a crowd favourite.

It’s no mean feat trying to get 16,000 people singing and dancing in unison, but if anyone can manage it, it’s our Olly!

Olly Murs – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Moves’

‘Troublemaker’

‘Dear Darlin’’

‘Dance With Me Tonight’

‘Wrapped Up’

Olly Murs on stage. Picture: PA

Olly Murs – ‘Wrapped Up’ Lyrics

Now excuse me if I sound rude

But I love the way that you move

And I see me all over you now

Baby, when I look in your eyes

There's no way that I can disguise

All these crazy thoughts in my mind now

(There's just something about you)

You got the lock

I got the key

You know the rest

You know just where I wanna be

Don't ever stop controlling me

I kinda like it when you bring me to my knees

You got me wrapped up

Around your finger

I'd do anything for your love now

And when you touch it, the feeling lingers

Takes me up so I high I can't come down

(You got me wrapped up, baby)

I don't ever wanna give up

All this spell you got me under

I see fireworks when we touch now

(There's just something about you, you)

Your body fits on mine like a glove

Let them say whatever they want

It's too late 'cause you're in my blood now

(There's just something about you, you)

You got the lock

I got the key

You know the rest

You know just where I wanna be

Don't ever stop controlling me

I kinda like it when you bring me to my knees

You got me wrapped up

Around your finger

I'd do anything for your love now

And when you touch it, the feeling lingers

Takes me up so I high I can't come down

Girl, you got me wrapped up

You got me so, so wrapped up

There's just something about you

You wrapped up

You got me so, so wrapped up

There's just something about you

Ok, my princess so intelligent

Make me wanna re-apply to school for the hell of it

I'll be the student, you be the teacher

Ms. Sophisticated, such a pleasure to meet ya (hello)

Yeah, but here's the only issue

Since we met you kinda turned my world upside down (upside down)

And I don't really mind Spiderman kissing you

As long as you're planning on sticking around

The "Happiest Boy In The World" Award goes to me

Not a chance, nobody came close to 'em

I kinda knew you was troublesome

You got me wrapped around your finger like bubblegum

Everything that you do (everything that you do)

Every way that you move

There's just something about you

There's just something about you, you

Everything that you do

Every way that you move

There's just something about you (there's just something about you)

Girl, you got me wrapped up

Around your finger (around your finger)

I'd do anything for your love now (anything for your love)

And when you touch it, the feeling lingers (yeah)

Takes me up so I high I can't come down

Girl, you got me wrapped up

You got me so, so wrapped up

There's just something about you

You wrapped up

You got me so, so wrapped up (you got me wrapped up)

There's just something about you

