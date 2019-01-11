The Voice's Olly Murs: His Girlfriend, Hit Songs, Feud With His Brother And More

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender With Ministry of Sound 10pm - 6am
11 January 2019, 15:55
HEre's everything you need to know about 'Troublemaker' star, Olly Murs!
Olly Murs is one of the UK's most loved singing talents, and now a judge on The Voice too - here's everything you need to know about the 'Troublemaker' himself!
Olly Murs Exclusively Opens Up About Potential Strictly Come Dancing Role
Olly was born on 14th May 1984, making him 34 years old in 2019.
Olly Murs was on the X Factor in 2009, coming runner up on the show to Joe McElderry. He also once appeared on Deal Or No Deal but only won £10!
Olly Murs has had four UK number one songs to date, which are ‘Please Don’t Let Me Go’, ‘Heart Skips a Beat’, ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ and ‘Troublemaker'.
Olly is currently single.
Olly and his twin brother Ben aren't on speaking terms after Olly missed his wedding due to X Factor commitments.