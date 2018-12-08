Olly Murs Exclusively Opens Up About Potential Strictly Come Dancing Role

Olly Murs talks about the possibility of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

The Voice coach has a busy 2019 planned but he’s exclusively revealed at the Jingle Bell Ball his view on taking on Strictly Come Dancing.

Olly Murs has told Capital FM exclusively at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018 with Coca Cola how much of a busy year 2019 will be.

Talking about new music and of course, judging on the new series of The Voice, he admitted the year is pretty planned out for him but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking about Strictly Come Dancing.

Talking to Vick Hope, she suggested Olly took his moves to the famous dance floor.

The 'Troublemaker' singer responded: “Nah! Actually I would never say never.

“Its a great discipline to learn. I’ve never been taught how to dance so it would be nice to be taught.”

But for now, Olly is sticking to showing off his dance moves on the stage as he declared himself the “Body Coach of dancing”.

Olly Murs labelled himself the "calorie burner" on stage. Picture: PA

Showing them off on the Jingle Bell Ball stage, the former X Factor contestant didn’t disappoint either.

Taking to Twitter, one fan tweeted: “@ollyofficial actually just smashed that performance, I’m so excited for tour next year.”

Another added: “@ollyofficial never fail to entertain! You always smash Christmas covers!!! #capitalJBB.”

