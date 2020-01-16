Miley Cyrus Shows Off Mullet Hairdo During NSFW Workout With Boyfriend Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus debuts new era mullet hairdo. Picture: Instagram @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus is showing off her brand new mullet hairdo as she and Cody Simpson share a pretty naked workout together, channelling her superstar dad from the 80s.

Miley Cyrus is truly returning to her county roots and is showing off a mullet hairdo, much like her dad, Billy Ray Cryus, used to rock back in the 80s, and we're seriously digging the 'Mother's Daughter' singer's constantly evolving look.

Billy Ray Cyrus meets fans in 80s. Picture: Getty Images

We've been catching glimpses of her ever-changing hair for a while now, but it seems she's settled on the fringed hair-do for good, and rocked it during a pretty NSFW gym session with her Australian beau, Cody Simpson.

As Miley, 27, lounges on a workout beam in nothing but a pair of underwear and a crop top as Cody, 23, puts in a serious workout behind her, she simply captioned her Instagram story: "We have a different idea of werking out", and we can't tell if she's insinuating something more explicit or not.

It is Miley, after all!

Forward to her next story, and Miley has ditched the crop top, and is bopping along to one of Cody's songs as he films her laughing, and as couples go, they couldn't look any happier!

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer is gearing up to release new music, so it's of little surprise she's seeing in the new era by switching up her look again, but don't take it from us, see her Instagram post announcing, "New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC."

Although we don't know what to expect from Miley's new music, which is supposedly a follow on from her 2019 EP 'She Is Coming', but her collaborator and friend, Mark Ronson recently teased it on his Twitter page, writing:

"If 2019 was for the [heart] break, 2020 is for the [heart] breaker’s. Right, @MileyCyrus?...(very psyched for you all to hear this one, whenever mama says it’s ok)"

It's pretty common knowledge Miley had a dramatic 2019- splitting (and ultimately divorcing) her long-term love, Liam Hemsworth, a matter of months after they wed in secret, quickly moving on with Kaitlynn Carter, before finding love with an old pal, Cody Simpson, so, a heartbreaker indeed!

If 2019 was for the 💔break, 2020 is for the 💔breaker’s. Right, @MileyCyrus? ...(very psyched for you all to hear this one, whenever mama says it’s ok) pic.twitter.com/XV5IgYrtSm — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) January 7, 2020

