Miley Cyrus Shares Her Adorable Message To Ariana Grande Following Pete Davidson Split

24 December 2018, 11:37 | Updated: 24 December 2018, 11:56

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus proves she was there for Ariana Grande after her heartbreaking split from Pete Davidson.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' crooner, Miley Cyrus is arguably one of the kindest celebrities going. She's active about animal rights, has raised money for victims of the LA fire, and is always there for her pals - including Ariana Grande.

It's no secret that Ariana hasn't had the easiest year - from the Manchester attacks to Mac Miller's tragic death and her split from Pete Davidson, it can't have been easy. Miley showed her support for her friend, and revealed on The Howard Stern Show exactly what she texted Ari after hearing about her break-up.

Miley admitted on the show that she's an 'emoji person' (I'm sure we've all had a situation where emojis can say what words can't) and so she sent Ariana some heart emojis, followed by the cat with the heart eyes emoji. Miley said, "I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit. Pussy hearts!"

Those emojis were meant to convey the message that Miley was there for her, but whether she was hitting on Ariana or just being there as a friend, it's a pretty cute message.

Ariana Grande and ex-fiance Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and ex-fiance Pete Davidson. Picture: Instagram

Ariana's reply was a single cloud emoji, and Miley believes her reply meant “‘I’m okay, and I’m here... Thank you for thinking of me.’"

Later in the interview, Miley gushed over Ariana, saying that she's always willing to help, even without being asked to, and that she can't say anything negative about the 'thank u, next' singer as she's always been so great. AWW!

Whether you're an emoji fan or not, Miley and Ariana's friendship is adorable, and we're glad Miley's there for her.

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Dark Intensity Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus sang her own version of 'Santa Baby' with Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ronson

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs A Feminist Reimagining Of 'Santa Baby'

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus' real name has left fans in shock

Miley Cyrus Leaves Fans Utterly Shocked As They Discover Her Real Name

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017