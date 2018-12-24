Miley Cyrus Shares Her Adorable Message To Ariana Grande Following Pete Davidson Split

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus proves she was there for Ariana Grande after her heartbreaking split from Pete Davidson.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' crooner, Miley Cyrus is arguably one of the kindest celebrities going. She's active about animal rights, has raised money for victims of the LA fire, and is always there for her pals - including Ariana Grande.

It's no secret that Ariana hasn't had the easiest year - from the Manchester attacks to Mac Miller's tragic death and her split from Pete Davidson, it can't have been easy. Miley showed her support for her friend, and revealed on The Howard Stern Show exactly what she texted Ari after hearing about her break-up.

Miley admitted on the show that she's an 'emoji person' (I'm sure we've all had a situation where emojis can say what words can't) and so she sent Ariana some heart emojis, followed by the cat with the heart eyes emoji. Miley said, "I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit. Pussy hearts!"

Those emojis were meant to convey the message that Miley was there for her, but whether she was hitting on Ariana or just being there as a friend, it's a pretty cute message.

Ariana Grande and ex-fiance Pete Davidson. Picture: Instagram

Ariana's reply was a single cloud emoji, and Miley believes her reply meant “‘I’m okay, and I’m here... Thank you for thinking of me.’"

Later in the interview, Miley gushed over Ariana, saying that she's always willing to help, even without being asked to, and that she can't say anything negative about the 'thank u, next' singer as she's always been so great. AWW!

Whether you're an emoji fan or not, Miley and Ariana's friendship is adorable, and we're glad Miley's there for her.