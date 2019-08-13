Liam 'Refused' Marriage Therapy & Other Clues Him And Miley Cyrus Were Headed For A Break-Up
13 August 2019, 12:24
There's clues emerging that fans think show Miley and Liam's split had been coming for a while...
As the dust settles on the shocking news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split, details are emerging to suggest that their relationship had been strained for months before they called it quits, with the 'Mother's Daughter' singer apparently 'desperate' to make it work.
Liam Hemsworth Makes A Public Statement Following Split From Miley Cyrus
The latest from PEOPLE is that Miley 'really fought to make it work' and 'wanted to go to therapy', with the US publication also revealing the pair had been separated for months before the announcement in August.
Liam took to Instagram to have his say on the split, asking for privacy and wishing his ex 'nothing but health and happiness going forward.'
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
Footage has emerged of Kaitlynn and Miley cozied up together in a club over three weeks ago and there's rumours that she even had Brody Jenner's ex by her side during her Glastonbury performance all the way back in June, hinting her and Liam's split happened a long time ago.
Miley and Kaitlynn were cuddling and holding hands like 3 weeks ago 😳 pic.twitter.com/Rnt6O5kXNo— Paula (@ShelsMiley) August 11, 2019
Now, people are pointing out there may have been some crucial signs the seemingly happy newlyweds were on the rocks as far back as February- just two months after they tied the knot.
Footage of them looking very distant before split
🎥 | Miley & Liam out in Solvang, California.— ً (@MIAMPICTURES) July 12, 2019
July 9th, 2019. pic.twitter.com/NFPLJJasPw
The 2019 Vanity Fair party video
Fans are resurfacing a pretty uncomfortable red carpet interview Miley and Liam gave at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where Miley tries to twerk on Liam, only for him to move out of the way and say 'not on the carpet.'
This is so true. Like this video, it pretty much sums up the whole miley / liam relationship 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/zWPwV6pDNl— ♡ (@hangmeups) August 11, 2019
Fans have been heatedly debating whether Liam was being 'cold' or if Miley was being 'embarrassing' in public, although, anyone who knows Miley as well as us knows that's literally her 24/7!
