Liam 'Refused' Marriage Therapy & Other Clues Him And Miley Cyrus Were Headed For A Break-Up

13 August 2019, 12:24

Fans surface 'clues' Miley and Liam were on the rocks before split
Fans surface 'clues' Miley and Liam were on the rocks before split. Picture: Getty Images/ Access Hollywood/ Twitter

There's clues emerging that fans think show Miley and Liam's split had been coming for a while...

As the dust settles on the shocking news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split, details are emerging to suggest that their relationship had been strained for months before they called it quits, with the 'Mother's Daughter' singer apparently 'desperate' to make it work.

Liam Hemsworth Makes A Public Statement Following Split From Miley Cyrus

The latest from PEOPLE is that Miley 'really fought to make it work' and 'wanted to go to therapy', with the US publication also revealing the pair had been separated for months before the announcement in August.

Liam took to Instagram to have his say on the split, asking for privacy and wishing his ex 'nothing but health and happiness going forward.'

Footage has emerged of Kaitlynn and Miley cozied up together in a club over three weeks ago and there's rumours that she even had Brody Jenner's ex by her side during her Glastonbury performance all the way back in June, hinting her and Liam's split happened a long time ago.

Now, people are pointing out there may have been some crucial signs the seemingly happy newlyweds were on the rocks as far back as February- just two months after they tied the knot.

Footage of them looking very distant before split

The 2019 Vanity Fair party video

Fans are resurfacing a pretty uncomfortable red carpet interview Miley and Liam gave at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where Miley tries to twerk on Liam, only for him to move out of the way and say 'not on the carpet.'

Fans have been heatedly debating whether Liam was being 'cold' or if Miley was being 'embarrassing' in public, although, anyone who knows Miley as well as us knows that's literally her 24/7!

Fans debate about the awkward Miley and Liam red carpet moment
Fans debate about the awkward Miley and Liam red carpet moment. Picture: twitter

