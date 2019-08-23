Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating On Liam Hemsworth And Explains Reason Behind Split

23 August 2019, 08:21

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on Liam Hemsworth split
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on Liam Hemsworth split. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence on her split from Liam Hemsworth in a series of tweets.

Miley Cyrus has angrily denied cheating on Liam Hemsworth caused their marriage to break down.

> Inside Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

In a series of tweets, Miley admitted to cheating "in relationships when I was young" but says she's grown up since then.

The 26-year-old singer has been spotted kissing her friend Kaitlynn Carter since the split, causing the rumours to arise.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Miley tweeted, "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

She continued to write: "But at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time."

Miley Cyrus addresses cheating rumours in a series of tweets
Miley Cyrus addresses cheating rumours in a series of tweets. Picture: Twitter: @MileyCyrus

Miley also opened up about her past drug use and her nudes being on the internet but said "I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."

This week, leaked court papers showed Liam have filed for divorce from Miley, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple married in December 2018 after dating on and off for a decade.

Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway. Picture: Getty

Liam's only public comment about the split has been on Instagram, where he wrote: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

> Download our app for all the latest Miley Cyrus news

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift is super close to her mum Andrea

Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Includes Emotional Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ About Mum’s Battle With Cancer

Taylor Swift

Tommy Fury attended the same event as his ex who branded him 'controlling'

Love Island's Tommy Fury Attends Same Event As Ex-Girlfriend Whilst Molly-Mae's In LA

TV & Film

Gabby Allen and Myles Stephenson may have split

Gabby Allen And Myles Stephenson Split After She ‘Catches Him Texting Other Girls’

News

Jourdan Riane sparked speculation she'd split from Danny Williams

Love Island’s Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Spark Speculation They’ve Split

TV & Film

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: All The Songs On 'Lover' And What They Mean

Taylor Swift