Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating On Liam Hemsworth And Explains Reason Behind Split

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on Liam Hemsworth split. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence on her split from Liam Hemsworth in a series of tweets.

Miley Cyrus has angrily denied cheating on Liam Hemsworth caused their marriage to break down.

In a series of tweets, Miley admitted to cheating "in relationships when I was young" but says she's grown up since then.

The 26-year-old singer has been spotted kissing her friend Kaitlynn Carter since the split, causing the rumours to arise.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Miley tweeted, "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

She continued to write: "But at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time."

Miley Cyrus addresses cheating rumours in a series of tweets. Picture: Twitter: @MileyCyrus

Miley also opened up about her past drug use and her nudes being on the internet but said "I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."

This week, leaked court papers showed Liam have filed for divorce from Miley, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple married in December 2018 after dating on and off for a decade.

Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway. Picture: Getty

Liam's only public comment about the split has been on Instagram, where he wrote: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

