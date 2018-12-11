Miley Cyrus Wants To Be BFF's With Ariana Grande & Take Her Clubbing

Miley Cyrus has opened up about wanting to become good friends with Ariana Grande, revealing they've been texting and may even go to the club together.

Miley Cyrus has revealed how she wants to start a 'proper' relationship with Ariana Grande, become best friends with the fellow pop star and take her out clubbing in New York.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Humiliate Each Other In A Dodgy Game Of Mr & Mrs

Talking to radio host Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, she revealed how although she and Ariana know each other and have worked together in the past, she wants to start a real friendship with the star as they could both use a friend.

Miley Cyrus is ready to start a 'proper relationship' with Ariana Grande. Picture: Sirius XM

She told Andy: "She's here in New York actually and we've been texting... i just want to go to the club with her"

"I've been trying to get her to go to the club with me....and also, for me, I've been trying to start a real relationship and not try to ask her to work or to collaborate too much but i feel like she needs a friend i could use a friend and I would love to start that relationship more".

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus singing at the One Love Manchester concert. Picture: Getty

The two stars are of course already friends, having taken to the stage together at the One Love Manchester concert to sing 'Don't Dream It's Over', a song they also sang during a backyard sessions together back in 2015.

But hey, singing friends don't always means BFF's and we're totally here for this blossoming friendship, can't wait to see pics of them clubbing together soon!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News