Mark Ronson Kicked Off The #CapitalSTB 2019 With A Superstar Set

Mark Ronson just opened the 2019 Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Mark Ronson officially opened the 2019 Summertime Ball with a DJ set packed with *so* many of his best hits we don't even know where to begin.

Mark Ronson kicked off the Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium and we can't think of a better way to get 80,000 people pumped for the day ahead than with some of his best hits including 'Uptown Funk', 'Valerie' and his sad banger with Camila Cabello, 'Find U Again.'

Oozing cool in his trademark wayfarer sunglasses, Mark's DJ deck featured a broken heart emoji, as his latest album 'Late Night Feelings' sports and we're overjoyed to have welcomed him back to the STB stage for the first time in ten years.

Opening with 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' had people belting out Miley Cyrus's lyrics around the stadium

Reminding us just how many huge collabs he's had, Mark went into Dua Lipa's 'Electricity'

His brand new tune 'Late Night Feelings' has us so hyped for his new album...

He threw it ALL the way back with one of his earliest hits, 'Ooh Wee' with Ghostface Killah & Nate Dogg

The crowd unsurprisingly went absolutely wild for his and Lady Gaga's Shallow, but with an added twist...

Another brand new 'sad' banger 'Find U Again' with past Baller, Camila Cabello, was up next

We're still not over hearing 'Valerie' sung by 80,000 people in a truly special moment in Summertime Ball history, this was EPIC.

And of course, what else could the man himself close his set with, other than 'Uptown Funk'?!

Mark Ronson arriving at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

- Electricity

- Late Night Feelings

- Ooh Wee

- Shallow (Remix)

- Find U Again

- Valerie

- Uptown Funk

