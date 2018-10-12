WATCH: Little Mix Challenged A Mixer To A Test On All Things LM

You may be the biggest Mixer around, but could you go head-to-head against Little Mix in a quiz all about... Little Mix?

Little Mix challenged Tom, a die-hard Mixer, into a head-to-head battle about all things, well, Little Mix!

You'd think Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards would effortlessly breeze through this quiz, but Tom had been revising.

Armed with his Little Mix bunny ears, Tom effortlessly answered several of the questions on the 'Woman Like Me' ladies, but Jade and Leigh-Anne put up one hell of a fight.

It all came down to the crunch, when Roman Kemp asked where Leigh-Anne worked, before she was a part of Little Mix.

We're shook. It turns out that a Mixer knows Little Mix more than Little Mix does. Mixers 1 - Little Mix 0.

