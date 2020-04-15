Inside Lady Gaga’s Malibu Home Complete With A Pool, Gym, Stables And An Ocean View

Lady Gaga lives in Malibu. Picture: Getty / Lady Gaga/Instagram

One World: Together At Home organiser and global superstar Lady Gaga has an incredible home in Malibu.

Lady Gaga – who is performing from her house in One World: Together at Home on 18 April – gave fans a glimpse at her property in her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, but in photos of the ‘Stupid Love’ singer’s Malibu mansion we can truly see just how glamorous the 34-year-old’s beachside abode is.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and with a swimming pool in her back garden, it’s no wonder Gaga hailed the £18million house her “sanctuary and oasis of peace.”

She told Vogue in 2018: “I call it my ‘gypsy palace’.”

Lady Gaga has a shelving unit for all of her awards. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga's house has a pool overlooking the ocean. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga’s property is stretched across over 10,000 square feet on a six-acre lot with a stunning view of Zuma Beach.

Surrounded by greenery and mountains, the singer’s mansion has the privacy such an A-lister requires, yet is full of large windows and doors in every room to let the light in.

One of the bedrooms has its own terrace big enough for a table and chairs as well as a double sun-bed to take in the views of the horizon over the ocean.

Providing a true beachy feeling throughout the house, Gaga’s home is constructed of beige stone walls, tiled floors to match, and rustic wooden furniture.

Lady Gaga's house is filled with her beloved pets. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga's beachfront home is decorated with a rustic boho vibe. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga's kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

The open-plan kitchen opens into a lounge area filled with plush sofas and patterned cushions, where Lady Gaga has previously shared photos of her beloved pups from.

The hub of the home also contains a huge granite-topped island in the middle, making the kitchen the ideal space for hosting parties.

There’s also a gym room for Gaga to hone her trim figure.

As well as a patio which leads from the kitchen, the star has a courtyard complete with an outdoor fireplace for the chillier summer evenings.

Lady Gaga's home has stables for her beloved horses. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga has more than enough room for her beloved horses. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Living out every young girl’s dream, the ‘Paparazzi’ hitmaker had her own horse named Arabella in stables to the side of the mansion.

Arabella sadly died in January 2019 after falling ill, but Gaga is thought to have a couple of other horses to keep her company.

Gaga purchased her home in 2014, ditching the hustle and bustle of New York City for the gated property surrounded by acres of land.

The mansion was also where Bradley Cooper visited to ask the songstress to take on the part of Ally in A Star is Born, which went on to win Gaga an Oscar for Best Original Song.

