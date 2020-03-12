Lady Gaga Announces New Anthology Book ‘Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community’

Lady Gaga's new book will be released later this year. Picture: PA

Lady Gaga’s book will be released on September 22nd.

Lady Gaga has announced she is releasing a book titled ‘Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community’.

The ‘Stupid Love’ singer has compiled ‘inspirational stories written by young people’ and ‘personal notes of empowerment’.

Lady Gaga And New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Confirm Relationship With Adorable Instagram Post

It will be released via her Born This Way Foundation, which she co-founded with her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, on September 22nd.

The ‘Chromatica’ singer’s announcement read: “Within these pages, you’ll meet young changemakers who found their inner strength, prevailed in the face of bullies, started their own social movements, and decided to break through the mental health stigma.

“These storytellers share how they felt, created safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, and embraced kindness with every fiber of their being by helping others without the expectation of anything in return.”

The book, which previews 51 essays and the pop stars own contributions, is available to pre-order on Amazon or on Gaga’s official website.

Gaga recently opened up about the project to O, the Oprah Magazine and described it as ‘the embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instill a sense of hope in each of us’.

She added: “If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t.”

Along with her book, Lady Gaga is also gearing up to release her highly anticipated sixth studio album.

She announced it is titled ‘Chromatica’ in an Instagram post last week.

You just know it's going to be packed with absolute bops!

Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Lady Gaga News!