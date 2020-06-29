Lady Gaga's Offered To Be Billie Eilish's Mentor & Revealed Which Icon Mentors Her

Lady Gaga has offered to be Billie Eilish's mentor. Picture: Getty Images

Lady Gaga's revealed she offered to be Billie Eilish's mentor as she lacked a strong female figure when she was a young and rising star

Lady Gaga has revealed she's offered to be Billie Eilish's mentor after finding she lacked a strong female figure to help guide whilst she was a rising star, as well as revealing Elton John as her long time mentor.

Speaking to Apple Music, the 34-year-old said she reached out to the 'Bad Guy' singer after she swept up five Grammy awards both to congratulate her and offer to mentor her.

She said: "Billie swept a whole bunch of awards so I said, ‘Let’s send some flowers’. I wrote her a note. For me, it’s healing because it hurt me that I didn’t get that. I’m going to be that for someone else."

"This idea that we’re rooting for each other, cheering each other on, is so important."

"I’ve had a harder time with ­older women in terms of having a female ­mentor. Other than Celine Dion and Carole King, it’s proven ­difficult to have someone who would show me the way."

"So I really hope that young female artists – or young artists of any gender identity or sexual identity – will know that I am rooting for them."

Gaga revealed Elton John has been her mentor for years now, which seems fitting the pair duetted on track 'Sine From Above' on her recently released sixth album, Chromatica, but it was the absence of a strong female in the industry helping her along she's felt was missing.

Artists being mentors to others might be our favourite thing ever- with Normani revealing Ariana Grande as her mentor- helping to write and advise the former Fifth Harmony singer on her debut album.

Billie has also cited Ari as a huge inspiration, and Lady Gaga didn't actually confirm whether the 18-year-old had taken her up on the offer, but it would be pretty hard to turn down!

