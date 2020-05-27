Billie Eilish's 'Not My Responsibility' Short Film Tackles Body Shaming & Slut Shamers

Billie Eilish's short film 'Not My Responsibility' is a powerful comment on body shaming. Picture: YouTube/ Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's short film 'Not My Responsibility' which tackles body shaming first aired at her Where Do We Go? world tour has been released in full, and it's seriously powerful.

Billie Eilish has released her short film, NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, a powerful message about body and 'slut' shaming, in full on her YouTube page, and it's already been watched over 2.5 million times.

You may recognise the film, as the 18-year-old first aired it at her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour, which kicked off earlier in the year and was forced to halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film, made by and starring the 'Bag Guy' singer sees Billie reveal more of her body than ever before, whilst she says:

"Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions about my music, about my clothes, about my body."

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always."

Billie has been vocal about body shaming, or even people having any kind of opinion on her body in general- explaining why she typically wears baggy clothing to avoid anyone being able to label or define her on what she looks like.

In an interview for her Calvin Klein campaign, Billie said wearing baggy, oversized clothing protects her from people's opinions on her body

She said: "Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick,' 'she's not slim-thick,' 'she's got a flat ass,' 'she's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."

In the video, Billie takes off her vest and submerges herself in water, and says: "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you?"

"Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?"

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman, if I shed the layers I’m a slut, though you’ve never seen my body you still judge it and judge me for it why?"

From balaclavas, giant designer hoodies and skater shorts, Billie has become as known for her impeccable and 'out there' style as her incredible musical talents, but her fashion choices go much deeper than simply what she likes, it's a conscious choice to prevent people talking about her body.

The film continues to say: "We make assumptions about people based on their size we decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth, if I wear more if I wear less who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

