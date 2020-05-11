Billie Eilish Shows Off 'Full Voice' Singing Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' During Radio Show With Dad

Billie Eilish belts out Ariana Grande during radio show with her dad. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/ Getty Images

Billie Eilish has shown off her incredible vocals singing Ariana Grande's hit 'Break Free' during a radio show with father, and now, fans are demanding a collaboration.

Billie Eilish has unleashed her full singing voice whilst singing along to Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' whilst on her Apple Music radio show me and dad radio with Billie Eilish, with her dad, Patrick!

She and her dad play music they've shown to each other, chatting and telling stories, and fans couldn't be happier to get a more personal insight from the star, especially during lockdown.

billie using her “full” voice like she showed during break free when her and ariana collab i would like to see it ! pic.twitter.com/VN8FCeS6HN — k (@sweetenertby) May 10, 2020

Billie called 'Side To Side' "such a bop", declaring herself an Arianator, before praising her 2014 hit 'Break Free' and belting it out in the process.

She said: "This is a classic y'all, come on, this is what pop should be, this is what I like about pop."

Not a day goes by when fans beg for the two powerhouses to collaboration with each other- and after proving they're good pals and huge fans of each other, our fingers are crossed we could get one in the future!

Meanwhile, her Dad brought up a story about when she was younger, singing Ariana, and unable to hit the 'whistle tones' the superstar can hit.

He said: "You'd sit in your room and do Ariana Grande stuff, remember that first album where she did all that whistling, high, Mariah Carey stuff, and you were trying to do it, and you couldn't."

"Then you got to a point where you could."

Billie Eilish with her father whilst visiting "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" on Broadway. Picture: Getty

Laughing at the teenage tale, Billie called her attempts 'pathetic' whilst her Dad reminded her what an 'amazing instrument' Ariana has- and we're so here for his fandom.

Speaking about the radio show they're undertaking together, the 18-year-old said:

"There's going to be six episodes and my plan is, obviously it's me and Dad's show, but then we're going to have one episode that has Mom come and give us some songs, and then I want to have another one where Finneas comes and gives us some songs."

