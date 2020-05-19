Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga’s New Song ‘Rain On Me’ – The Lyrics And Details We Know So Far

19 May 2020, 17:43

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have collaborated on a new song
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have collaborated on a new song. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated new single is days away from being released.

Ariana Grande features on Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’ on a song titled ‘Rain on Me’, which fans have been looking forward to ever since their collaboration was announced earlier this year.

The pop star sensations teased they’d worked on something together for months before finally confirming their new single, and the release date of ‘Rain on Me’ is now only days away.

Here’s what we can expect from Gaga and Ari’s new song collaboration, from what the song is about to its lyrics.

When is ‘Rain on Me’ being released by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande?

Lady Gaga's album 'Chromatica' will be released at the end of May
Lady Gaga's album 'Chromatica' will be released at the end of May. Picture: Getty

‘Rain on Me’, the upcoming collaboration by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, will be released on 22 May, a few days before the release date of Gaga’s seventh studio album ‘Chromatica’ which will drop on 29 May.

What is ‘Rain on Me’ by Ariana and Gaga about?

If it’s anything like Gaga’s first single from her new album, ‘Stupid Love’, we know ‘Rain on Me’ will be just as poppy and a truly strong feminist anthem.

Gaga showed off the single artwork on Instagram days before its release, showing herself and Ari keeping with the alien-like and futuristic theme of ‘Chromatica’ in high-tech inspired outfits.

What are the lyrics for Ariana and Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain on Me’?

View this post on Instagram

... water like misery ⛈ #RainOnMe 5/22

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

An alleged snippet of the track was leaked on social media weeks before its release, and it sounds just as electronic-infused as many of Gaga’s previous singles which is what fans love about her pop music.

Lady Gaga appeared to hint at some of the lyrics in her Instagram post of the artwork, writing alongside it: “Water like misery.”

We can't wait for this one to drop!

Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica' will drop later this year.

Why Is Lady Gaga’s Album Called Chromatica?

