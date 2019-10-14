Justin Bieber's Trying To Sell His Beverly Hills Mansion On Instagram

Justin Bieber's trying to sell his and Hailey's Beverly Hills home on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber is feeling like selling his Beverly Hills pad, and has 120 million people at his fingertips, so has starting posting interior snaps on Instagram to try and shift it!

Justin Bieber is trying to sell his and Hailey's Beverly Hills home on Instagram, posting extensive photos of the uniquely decorated interior to his 120 million followers in a bid to shift it- and he'll even throw in all the furniture it comes with!

Shawn Mendes Commented On Justin Bieber's Honeymoon Photo & Everyone's Excited

Described by the previous agent for the property as "Old Hollywood glamour mixed with casual California Living" the house was originally built in 1932 and set behind beautiful gates, named 'the tropics', which they have paid homage to with a sign by the staircase.

Biebs has decided to ditch the traditional method of finding an estate agent to look after the sale, he's decided to look after it himself, and has posted a load of snaps from inside the impeccable pad, writing to his fans: "Whoever wants to buy my home reach out...I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER."

The £6.7 million home could be considered relatively cosy for the star who is worth £200 million, so he may be looking to get something a little grander now he and Hailey have celebrated their wedding.

His house is kitted out with designer decor, showing off his Supreme furniture, and he's thanked artist Takashi Murakami (@takashipom) for gifting some art, possibly the skateboards, and the various stuffed animals on display around the house are by artist Kaws.

He also has plenty of merch from his own line, Drew House, displayed throughout the place, as well as a giant canvas of him and Hailey passionately kissing on holiday hung on the wall.

The 'Sorry' singer spent a reported $35,000 on two exotic designer kittens which he has called sushi and tuna, just to add to the expensive, designer clobber the mansion has.

Justin and Hailey moved into the house in the spring of 2018, splashing millions on the place and no doubt adding serious value with their bespoke furnishings and decor, so we hope Justin will keep us updated if there are any Instagram buyers!

