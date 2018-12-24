Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome 'Dogson' Oscar Bieber

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber welcome Oscar Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have taken their relationship to the next level.

Even though Christmas isn't for a couple of days, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page on Saturday (Dec 22) to introduce fans to the newest edition in the Bieber household.

Justin Bieber Just Got A Face Tattoo In Tribute To Hailey Baldwin

"Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar," Biebs wrote, under which Hailey Baldwin Bieber commented, "My babies".

The happy couple then spent the weekend posting cute dog activities to Instagram stories. “Merry Christmas from Oscar,” Bieber wrote.

Introducing Oscar Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Bieber shows off her new pup. Picture: Instagram

Oscar is the couples first experience into parenthood. In Hailey's cover story for Vogue Arabia’s December 2018, she said that the duo does not plan to have children “any time soon.”

Meanwhile, it looks like two are settling into their Ontario home ready for their first Christmas as husband and wife.

The Bieber's first Christmas tree. Picture: Instagram

Cuteness overload.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Bieber News