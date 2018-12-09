WATCH: Jason Derulo Serenades Roman Kemp With Romantic Aladdin Tunes

9 December 2018, 18:07

Jason Derulo thanked Roman Kemp for inviting him to the #CapitalJBB by serenading him with Aladdin's iconic ballad, 'A Whole New World'.

Jason Derulo is soon to kick off his acting career alongside James Corden and Taylor Swift, in the upcoming musical Cats, so while at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, we wanted to audition him for other musicals.

While backstage at The O2 with Roman Kemp, Ro had the brainwave of auditioning the 'Swalla' singer to play the role of Aladdin, in the upcoming live action remake.

Jason Derulo performed a rendition of 'A Whole New World'
Jason Derulo performed a rendition of 'A Whole New World'. Picture: PA Images

Jason Derulo serenaded Roman Kemp with the iconic romantic ballad, 'A Whole New World'. Of course, the tune is a ballad between two lovers, so that meant...

Roman filled the role of Jasmine. We've never seen true love quite like it.

Disney, if you're reading this, please hire Jason in a movie. And whatever you do, don't cast Roman.

