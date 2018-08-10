Jason Derulo Performs With His Arm In A Sling After Going From The Hospital Straight To The Stage

The ‘Swalla’ star revealed his injuries to fans.

Nobody can accuse Jason Derulo of being anything less than a trooper, after he performed a show in Portugal with his arm in a sling.

WARNING: These Tinder Tips From Love Guru, Jason Derulo, Will Make You A Certified Pulling Machine

Jason told his fans he had gone straight from the hospital to the stage after suffering from an inflamed tricep, against doctors orders.

He revealed,“Today was crazy, I had to go to the hospital after the gym. I have an inflamed tricep, I had an MRI and the doctor said I’m supposed to be resting, no strenuous movement. But your boy had a show in Portugal today and you KNOW I wasn’t trying to miss it.

“So I went out, did my thing, but of course you know how that goes, I did it in my sling, it’s a little painful. But God is good, it’s not serious and hopefully I’ll be on the mend soon.

“A big shoutout to the fans for understanding that your boy couldn’t get down how I usually get down but we had a blast out there. There was a lot of laughs about me trying to do the things I usually do.”

Get well soon Jason – even with one arm, you’re still one of the best performers around!

> Download Our App For The Latest On All Things Jason Derulo