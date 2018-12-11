Jason Derulo – ‘Trumpets’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

You know the party’s here when Jason Derulo takes to the #CapitalJBB stage!

There’s a reason Jason Derulo is one of the world’s best live performers – and he brought his A-game to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball tonight!

Jason performed the crowd favourite, ‘Trumpets’ in front of 16,000 screaming fans at London’s O2, getting everyone singing along.

You can catch this incredible performance all over again with the video above – you won’t want to miss it!

Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Swalla’

‘Trumpets’

‘Tip Toe’

‘The Other Side’

‘Goodbye’

‘Talk Dirty’

‘Want To Want Me’

Jason Derulo on stage. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo – ‘Trumpets’ Lyrics

Every time that you get undressed

I hear symphonies in my head

I wrote this song just looking at you oh, oh

Yet the drums they swing low

And the trumpets they go

And the trumpets they go

Yeah the trumpets they go

Da da, da ra ra da, da, da

Da, ra, ra, ra, da, da

Da da, da ra ra da, da, da

Da, ra, ra, ra, da, da

They go

Is it weird that I hear

Violins whenever you’re gone

Whenever you’re gone

Is it weird that your a**

Remind me of a Kanye West song?

Kanye West song

Is it weird that I hear

Trumpets when you’re turning me on?

Turning me on

Is it weird that your bra

Remind me of a Katy Perry song?

Every time that you get undressed

I hear symphonies in my head

I wrote this song just looking at you ooh, oh

Yeah the drums they swing low

And the trumpets they go (and they playing for you girl)

And the trumpets they go (ha, yeah)

Yeah the trumpets they go

Yeah the trumpets they go (go, go go, go go, go, go go)

And they goIs it weird that I hear

Angels every time that you moan?

Time that you moan

Is it weird that your eyes

Remind me of a Coldplay song?

Coldplay song

Is it weird that I hear

Trumpets when you’re turning me on?

Turning me on

Is it weird that your bra

Remind me of a Katy Perry song?

Every time that you get undressed

I hear symphonies in my head

I wrote this song just looking at you oh

Oh yeah

Every time (every time) that you get undressed (every time that you get undressed)

I hear symphonies in my head (I hear symphonies in my head)

I wrote this song (I wrote this song) just looking at you oh, oh (just looking at you girl)

Yeah the drums they swing low

And the trumpets they go (ha, acapella on them)

They go (ha, yeah)

Come on, come on, come on, they go

