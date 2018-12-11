Jason Derulo – ‘Tip Toe’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 11:33
What a performance – Jason Derulo’s ‘Tip Toe’ was a whole vibe!
Jason Derulo got the whole of London’s O2 dancing when he performed his hit track ‘Tip Toe’ – and that’s a dance routine you’ll never forget!
He’s a serious showman, so you know when Jason’s on the line-up, he’s going to bring some serious energy and a whole team of dancers.
You can relive this incredible performance as many times as you like with the video above – you’ll have it on loop for sure.
Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Swalla’
‘Trumpets’
‘Tip Toe’
‘The Other Side’
‘Goodbye’
‘Talk Dirty’
‘Want To Want Me’
Jason Derulo – ‘Tip Toe’ Lyrics
Derulo
Wine fa me darlin'
Way you move ya spine is alarmin'
Mi wan you just
Big fat thang, overflowing
Skin tight dress, couldn't hold it
Way too thick like it's swollen
Girl, you're too bad and you know it
When you drop down, lose focus
When that thing clap, that's a bonus
Mmm, that cake looking appetizing
Back pack full, that's a crisis
Bring that body my way
Can't take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet (yeah)
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don't brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Ayo, God blessed you from behind (I do)
One hand up like the Heisman (touchdown)
First class seat when you're riding (oh yeah)
Wine that thing like it's spineless
Bring that body my way (my way)
Can't take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Shake something when you tiptoe
Don't brace when you push that back
Left, right, do it just like that
Hold tight when you tiptoe
Wine fa me, darlin'
Way you move ya spine is alarmin'
Mi wan you just wine fa me, darlin'
One, tryna figure out who to give ya love
Two, dancin' like a freak till a quarter past
Three, you know I'm the one you been lookin' for
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek
Left cheek, right cheek (aye, aye)
Tiptoe
Tiptoe
Chains on, got me lookin' like a disco
Who that be? And that drop be Mansory (skrrt)
Who that be? Blowin' gas out the 'Rarri (sk-skrrt)
French vanilla smooth like a 100 year wine
Come sneak up from behind, "what's ya name?"
"What's ya sign?" (huh)
Wine fa me, darlin'
"You want to dock in or fly out?"
Wine fa me, darlin'
"Baby, you want to lease, rent, or buy out??"
Wine fa me, darlin'
When dat money keep blowin', swat, why shorty tip toein'
Got ya left cheek shown, mama
Tip (huh)
Bring that body my way (my way)
Can't take it off my brain
Look like you do ballet
Hold tight when you tip toe (when you tip toe, shake something)
Shake something when you tip toe (when you tip toe)
No breaks when you push that back (that back)
Left, right, do it just like that (like that)
Hold tight when you tip toe (when you tip toe)
Hold tight when ya
Wine fa me, darlin'
Way you move ya spine is alarmin'
Mi wan you just wine fa me, darlin'
One-time, two-time for the DJ
Tip toe