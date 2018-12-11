Jason Derulo – ‘Tip Toe’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

What a performance – Jason Derulo’s ‘Tip Toe’ was a whole vibe!

Jason Derulo got the whole of London’s O2 dancing when he performed his hit track ‘Tip Toe’ – and that’s a dance routine you’ll never forget!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

He’s a serious showman, so you know when Jason’s on the line-up, he’s going to bring some serious energy and a whole team of dancers.

You can relive this incredible performance as many times as you like with the video above – you’ll have it on loop for sure.

Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Swalla’

‘Trumpets’

‘Tip Toe’

‘The Other Side’

‘Goodbye’

‘Talk Dirty’

‘Want To Want Me’

Jason Derulo on stage. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo – ‘Tip Toe’ Lyrics

Derulo

Wine fa me darlin'

Way you move ya spine is alarmin'

Mi wan you just

Big fat thang, overflowing

Skin tight dress, couldn't hold it

Way too thick like it's swollen

Girl, you're too bad and you know it

When you drop down, lose focus

When that thing clap, that's a bonus

Mmm, that cake looking appetizing

Back pack full, that's a crisis

Bring that body my way

Can't take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet (yeah)

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don't brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Ayo, God blessed you from behind (I do)

One hand up like the Heisman (touchdown)

First class seat when you're riding (oh yeah)

Wine that thing like it's spineless

Bring that body my way (my way)

Can't take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Shake something when you tiptoe

Don't brace when you push that back

Left, right, do it just like that

Hold tight when you tiptoe

Wine fa me, darlin'

Way you move ya spine is alarmin'

Mi wan you just wine fa me, darlin'

One, tryna figure out who to give ya love

Two, dancin' like a freak till a quarter past

Three, you know I'm the one you been lookin' for

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek

Left cheek, right cheek (aye, aye)

Tiptoe

Tiptoe

Chains on, got me lookin' like a disco

Who that be? And that drop be Mansory (skrrt)

Who that be? Blowin' gas out the 'Rarri (sk-skrrt)

French vanilla smooth like a 100 year wine

Come sneak up from behind, "what's ya name?"

"What's ya sign?" (huh)

Wine fa me, darlin'

"You want to dock in or fly out?"

Wine fa me, darlin'

"Baby, you want to lease, rent, or buy out??"

Wine fa me, darlin'

When dat money keep blowin', swat, why shorty tip toein'

Got ya left cheek shown, mama

Tip (huh)

Bring that body my way (my way)

Can't take it off my brain

Look like you do ballet

Hold tight when you tip toe (when you tip toe, shake something)

Shake something when you tip toe (when you tip toe)

No breaks when you push that back (that back)

Left, right, do it just like that (like that)

Hold tight when you tip toe (when you tip toe)

Hold tight when ya

Wine fa me, darlin'

Way you move ya spine is alarmin'

Mi wan you just wine fa me, darlin'

One-time, two-time for the DJ

Tip toe

