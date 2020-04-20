Demi Lovato Private Instagram 'Revealed' & It Throws Shade At Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato's private Instagram throws shade at former friend Selena Gomez. Picture: Twitter/Getty Images

As Demi Lovato's alleged 'finsta' shows her throwing shade at her former friend Selena Gomez, fans are asking just WTF has gone down between the pair to cause such bad blood.

Demi Lovato's become the subject of an unfavourable hashtag and caused fans to collectively ask 'WTF' over the weekend, after her alleged private Instagram account was exposed and showed the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer slating her former Disney pal, Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato Says She's "Not Friends" With Selena Gomez

It was only recently Demi made it clear in an interview she and Selena are not friends, so with all this evidence mounting the star really doesn't vibe with the 'Boyfriend' singer, everyone wants to know what's gone on?!

Why was #DemiLovatoIsOverParty trending?

Here’s some of the posts Demi made on the finsta... pic.twitter.com/edr5J9bBoA — Tea Sesh 🍵◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) April 18, 2020

The hashtag become a trending topic when Demi's private Instagram, under the handle, 'traumaqueen4eva' was exposed on Twitter, and contained multiple posts appearing to throw shade at Selena.

Aside from the shady posts, people were branding the singer a 'hypocrite' for talking about women being pitted against each other in the music industry and her supportive friendship with Ariana Grande, but making comments about Selena on the low.

Demi Lovato posts about 'women supporting women'. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

What did Demi's private Instagram say about Selena Gomez?

From a throwback snap of the star holding a magazine cover with both of them on, with Selena's face scribbled out, to joking about her Harpers Bazaar interview about them not being friends, writing "I really did try to keep my f***** mouth shut I swear."

As the gossip circulated on Twitter, the account quickly deleted all of its followers, changed its handle and deactivated its account, which many saw as a sign of its legitimacy, as Demi hasn't spoken out to deny to the accusations.

Fans also posted screenshots of the 'I'm Ready' singer going live on the account to further support it is, in fact, her private account.

Another post saw Demi's GRAMMY song 'Anyone' at number 1 in the charts and her replying to a comment saying she didn't have to buy her 'own copies at Walmart' to reach the position, something Selena documented herself doing with her recent album, 'Rare'.

Demi Lovato reportedly went live from her 'Finsta' account. Picture: Twitter

The account also addressed her dislike for Nicki Minaj, who she's heavily hinted treated her badly at the 2018 Met Gala they both attended with Moschino designer, Jeremy Scott, an event that sent her straight from the event to an AA meeting.

A Photoshopped image of Demi, Selena and Nicki sat next to each other at an award show saw her comment: "Aaaaaaand this would never happen.... #Photoshop."

When did Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez fall out?

Many were surprised to learn the pair weren't friends, as Selena made a touching Instagram post congratulating Demi on her comeback performance of 'Anyone' at the 2020 GRAMMYs.

She wrote: "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and deserved this moment was."

"Demi, I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

Selena Gomez congratulates Demi Lovato for GRAMMY 2020 performance. Picture: Selena Gomez/ Instagram

Demi alluded to the fact she was confused as to why the Wizard Of Waverley Place actress made the post when they aren't friends, causing Selena fans to defend her for being nice to the singer.

Demi hasn't spoken about the claims about her private Instagram, nor has Selena addressed the shade being thrown her way- but watch this space!

