Demi Lovato Claps Back At Troll Who Fat-Shamed Singer

3 July 2019, 08:35

Demi Lovato reacted to someone who fat-shamed her on Instagram
Demi Lovato reacted to someone who fat-shamed her on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The 'Cool for the Summer' singer responded to a troll's hurtful comments, after they asked to "discuss a diet plan" for Demi.

Demi Lovato reacted to a fat-shaming troll on Instagram, recently, after one user shared a photo of the 'Confident' star, and asked to "discuss a diet plan" with her.

An Instagram user called @selenuer posted a paparazzi photo of Demi Lovato getting into a car, and captioned it "hey demi dm me so we can discuss a diet plan for you."

> Demi Lovato Started Following 'The Perfect Date' Star Noah Centineo On Instagram & Everyone's Freaking Out

Demi Lovato clapped back at a fat-shaming troll
Demi Lovato clapped back at a fat-shaming troll. Picture: Instagram

Demi - who has recently spoken out about fat-shaming to the likes of Instagram - clapped back to the troll, commenting on the photo saying "I actually am choosing not to diet and fall back into unhealthy behaviors at the risk of losing my sanity or mental health but thank you for the offer! Super sweet," before sharing a pink heart emoji.

Many other Lovatics took to the post to support Demi. One wrote "Never forget, you’re beautiful and worthy of life."

> Grab Our App For The Latest News On Your Favourite Celebrities

The 26-year-old pop star recently defended Scooter Braun from the likes of Todrick Hall, after he claimed the manager was homophobic. Demi said "Please don’t spread information that isnt true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn’t [homophobic]".

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Noah Centineo gets an Instagram follow from Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Started Following 'The Perfect Date' Star Noah Centineo On Instagram & Everyone's Freaking Out

Hot On Capital

Jessie J shared a photo of her and Channing Tatum to her Instagram

Jessie J Shares Adorable PDA Pictures With Boyfriend, Channing Tatum

Jessie J

Caroline Flack's leopard print dress had viewers begging to know where it was from

Caroline Flack Leopard Print Dress: Where Love Island Presenter Got Her Incredible Strapless Mini Dress

TV & Film

The dramatic scenes will air tonight.

WATCH: Curtis Pritchard Admits He ‘Doesn’t Even Feel Bad’ About Wanting To Ditch Amy Hart For New Girl Jourdan Riane In Explosive Preview

TV & Film

Scooter Braun is embroiled in a rift with Taylor Swift

What Is Scooter Braun's Net Worth, Who Does He Represent And What's His Beef With Taylor Swift?

News

Lil Nas X reveals the meaning behind 'Old Town Road'

'Old Town Road' Meaning: Lil Nas X Clarifies The Message Behind His Viral Hit

News

Exclusive
Curtis Pritchard has been having doubts about his romance with Amy Hart

Why Love Island's Curtis Pritchard Is Having Doubts About Amy Hart Romance  – According To One Dumped Islander

TV & Film