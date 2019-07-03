Demi Lovato Claps Back At Troll Who Fat-Shamed Singer

Demi Lovato reacted to someone who fat-shamed her on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The 'Cool for the Summer' singer responded to a troll's hurtful comments, after they asked to "discuss a diet plan" for Demi.

An Instagram user called @selenuer posted a paparazzi photo of Demi Lovato getting into a car, and captioned it "hey demi dm me so we can discuss a diet plan for you."

Demi Lovato clapped back at a fat-shaming troll. Picture: Instagram

Demi - who has recently spoken out about fat-shaming to the likes of Instagram - clapped back to the troll, commenting on the photo saying "I actually am choosing not to diet and fall back into unhealthy behaviors at the risk of losing my sanity or mental health but thank you for the offer! Super sweet," before sharing a pink heart emoji.

Many other Lovatics took to the post to support Demi. One wrote "Never forget, you’re beautiful and worthy of life."

The 26-year-old pop star recently defended Scooter Braun from the likes of Todrick Hall, after he claimed the manager was homophobic. Demi said "Please don’t spread information that isnt true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn’t [homophobic]".