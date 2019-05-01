Demi Lovato Started Following 'The Perfect Date' Star Noah Centineo On Instagram & Everyone's Freaking Out

1 May 2019, 10:43

Noah Centineo gets an Instagram follow from Demi Lovato
Noah Centineo gets an Instagram follow from Demi Lovato. Picture: Instagram @demilovato/@ncentineo

Demi Lovato is back on social media and just started following Noah Centineo leading fans to speculate about what it could mean.

Demi Lovato has started following Netflix star Noah Centineo on Instagram sparking the wildest imaginations of fans all over the world about what this social media sign could mean, do they have a project in the works, are they mates, or do they simply stan one another from a distance, we need to know!

WATCH: Noah Centineo And Ross Butler Twerk On Set Of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Demi added herself to the To All The Boys I've Loved Before actor's 17 million Instagram followers and people want to know if she'd been having a stalk of the 22-year-old heart throbs social media accounts.

Fans of the 'Instruction' singer are also reporting that she has signed on with Scooter Braun, the manager of both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, with the two having interacted on Twitter not so long ago and Ariana revealing that she talks to Demi 'every day' a while back.

If this is the case, then we could be in for seriously epic new music and maybe, just maybe, even some star-studded collaborations in the form or Ari and Demi? We are keeping all of our fingers crossed.

Scooter Braun replies to Demi Lovato on Twitter
Scooter Braun replies to Demi Lovato on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @ddlovato

As for her and Noah, we know Demi started off her career acting alongside The Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock, so could it indicate that there's some sort of film project in the works? We know how much Netflix loves Noah, so we'll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

News

Hot On Capital

Liam Payne is no stranger to getting his kit off

Topless Liam Payne Sends Temperatures Soaring In New HUGO Shoot As He Becomes Brand Ambassador
Harry Styles has slashed the price of his LA mansion again

Harry Styles Can't Seem To Sell His LA Mansion & Has Slashed The Price Again
Kylie Jenner throws Travis Scott insanely lavish birthday party

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Throws Travis Scott A Lavish 'Gas Station' Themed Birthday Party & They Get Matching Tattoos

News

Ariana Grande has apparently let slip her least favourite song from her 'Thank U, Next' Album

Ariana Grande Apparently Just Revealed Her ‘Worst Song’ On ‘Thank U, Next’ And It Might Surprise You

Ariana Grande

Liam Payne was seen on a dinner date with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell

Liam Payne Joins Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell On Dinner Date Following Split From Naomi Campbell
Jesy Nelson teased her latest project

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Has Fans Speculating Over New Music As She Teases 'Special Project'

Little Mix