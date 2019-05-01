Demi Lovato Started Following 'The Perfect Date' Star Noah Centineo On Instagram & Everyone's Freaking Out

Noah Centineo gets an Instagram follow from Demi Lovato. Picture: Instagram @demilovato/@ncentineo

Demi Lovato is back on social media and just started following Noah Centineo leading fans to speculate about what it could mean.

Demi Lovato has started following Netflix star Noah Centineo on Instagram sparking the wildest imaginations of fans all over the world about what this social media sign could mean, do they have a project in the works, are they mates, or do they simply stan one another from a distance, we need to know!

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Demi added herself to the To All The Boys I've Loved Before actor's 17 million Instagram followers and people want to know if she'd been having a stalk of the 22-year-old heart throbs social media accounts.

Demi started following Noah Centineo on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Vqwod8pGhU — Demi Lovato News (@itsJCMD) April 30, 2019

demi probably stalking noah’s ig rn — zhania (@lovathiccs) April 30, 2019

Fans of the 'Instruction' singer are also reporting that she has signed on with Scooter Braun, the manager of both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, with the two having interacted on Twitter not so long ago and Ariana revealing that she talks to Demi 'every day' a while back.

If this is the case, then we could be in for seriously epic new music and maybe, just maybe, even some star-studded collaborations in the form or Ari and Demi? We are keeping all of our fingers crossed.

demi lovato ft ariana grande is finally coming pic.twitter.com/ZKv0U81vE9 — doм⋆☾ (@CMONPUDDlN) April 26, 2019

Scooter Braun replies to Demi Lovato on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @ddlovato

As for her and Noah, we know Demi started off her career acting alongside The Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock, so could it indicate that there's some sort of film project in the works? We know how much Netflix loves Noah, so we'll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled.

