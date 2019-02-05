Bebe Rexha Defends Demi Lovato Over 21 Savage Tweet Backlash

Bebe Rexha defends Demi Lovato in 21 Savage tweet backlash. Picture: Instagram

Bebe Rexha has jumped to Demi Lovato’s defense after she was accused of poking fun at 21 Savage's arrest.

Demi Lovato resorted to deactivating her Twitter account after she was allegedly "laughing at" rapper 21 Savage, following his arrest and pending deportation from America.

The 'Confident' singer received hateful messages on social media when she posted a meme of someone writing with a feathered quill, saying "This how 21 Savage be writing his verses".

"If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs," wrote Demi on Twitter.

Demi Lovato apologised for her posts on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

The singer then shared several screenshots of the trolling abuse on her Instagram Story.

However, friend and fellow singer Bebe Rexha was not here for people calling out her pal.

“To all the people who talked s**t to Demi you’re F***KIN DISGUSTING,” she wrote.

“Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW.”

To all the people who who talked shit to Demi you’re FUCKIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 4, 2019

In the meantime, a legal team is currently working on a case for 21 Savage, and say it was all a 'misunderstanding.'

