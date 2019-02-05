Bebe Rexha Defends Demi Lovato Over 21 Savage Tweet Backlash

5 February 2019, 16:20

Bebe Rexha defends Demi Lovato in 21 Savage tweet backlash
Bebe Rexha defends Demi Lovato in 21 Savage tweet backlash. Picture: Instagram

Bebe Rexha has jumped to Demi Lovato’s defense after she was accused of poking fun at 21 Savage's arrest.

Demi Lovato resorted to deactivating her Twitter account after she was allegedly "laughing at" rapper 21 Savage, following his arrest and pending deportation from America.

The 'Confident' singer received hateful messages on social media when she posted a meme of someone writing with a feathered quill, saying "This how 21 Savage be writing his verses".

"If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs," wrote Demi on Twitter.

Demi Lovato Deactivates Twitter After She Receives Backlash For "Laughing At" 21 Savage's Arrest

Demi Lovato apologised for her posts on her Instagram Story.
Demi Lovato apologised for her posts on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

The singer then shared several screenshots of the trolling abuse on her Instagram Story.

However, friend and fellow singer Bebe Rexha was not here for people calling out her pal.

“To all the people who talked s**t to Demi you’re F***KIN DISGUSTING,” she wrote.

“Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW.”

In the meantime, a legal team is currently working on a case for 21 Savage, and say it was all a 'misunderstanding.'

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
Solo (Back N Fourth Remix)
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
Instruction (Rhythm Roxx & Mister Barclay Remix)
Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon...
No Promises (TRP Remix)
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account following backlash over a meme

Demi Lovato Deactivates Twitter After She Receives Backlash For "Laughing At" 21 Savage's Arrest

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Instagram issue apology after Demi Lovato calls out them out for approving a fat-shaming ad.

Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over “Disgusting” Fat Shaming Ad

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years