Is David Guetta Engaged? Fans Spot A Ring On His Girlfriend’s Wedding Finger!

David Guetta might be engaged to his girlfriend, Jessica Ledon. Picture: Instagram/Splash

The DJ has been dating Jessica Ledon for around three years and she was photographed with a ring on her left hand in Miami.

It looks like there could be some happy news for David Guetta – fans think the DJ is engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Jessica Ledon, after she was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger.

David, 51, has been dating actress Jessica, 24, for the past three years and they recently posted about celebrating his birthday together.

The couple are currently enjoying some time off in Miami and indulged in a PDA on their sunloungers on the beach, where she was spotted with the ring.

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon put on the PDA in Miami. Picture: Splash

David and Jessica started dating in 2015 after he split from his wife of 22 years, Cathy Guetta, with whom he has two children.

We can’t wait to see if they confirm the happy news!

