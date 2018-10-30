WATCH: Ariana Grande Wowed With Her Rendition Of Wicked's 'The Wizard and I'

Ariana Grande amazed viewers at NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween special, with her rendition of 'The Wizard and I'.

Ariana Grande joined original Wicked castmembers, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, to perform on the A Very Wicked Halloween special.

During the televised special, the 'God is a woman' sensation performed an astonishing rendition of the musical's 'The Wizard and I', dressed entirely in green.

> Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Curly Hair Looks Like

The 25-year-old took to the stage and belted out the Broadway song, as the audience had to practically pick up their jaws from the ground.

Ariana has had a strong history with theatre, having performed in the likes of Annie and The Wizard of Oz, when she was younger, as well as Hairspray Live! more recently.

Ariana Grande took to the stage at NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween. Picture: Getty

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

This is proof that Ariana Grande can do anything. Including defying gravity.