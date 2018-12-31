Ariana Grande Turned Down Damehood Out Of Respect For Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande rejected the chance of becoming a dame, saying it was "too soon", as she was still grieving victims of the Manchester terror attack.

According to sources, Ariana Grande - who is in talks to headline Manchester Pride - was offered damehood, but turned it down, out of respect for the lives lost after the Manchester terror attack.

Someone close to the 'God is a woman' singer said "Ariana was flattered but said it was too soon.

"She explained she was still grieving. So were scores of families," continued the source.

Apparently, Ari feared some affected might see it as insensitive, so the pop sensation said no.

Another source close to the 25-year-old singer said "She was deeply moved and honoured. She didn't decline it as such but explained it was not the right time to accept."

Ariana has said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after the terror attack that happened after her Manchester performance in May 2017.