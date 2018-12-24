Ariana Grande Has Posted The Cutest Throwback Video Of Her Singing Celine Dion

Ariana Grande throwback video. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Ariana Grande shared an adorable throwback video of her singing along to Celine Dion.

Ariana Grande has blessed us all with a Christmas gift in the form of not just one, but two of the cutest throwback videos you will ever see. If this doesn't prove she was always destined to be a pop-star, we don't know what will.

It's no secret that Ariana Grande can sing like no other - that girl has PIPES. But we had no idea she was so talented at such a young age.

Belting out the legendary Celine Dion hit, 'The Reason', Ariana proves that she could always sing. At this point, we're thinking that even when she cried as a baby it must have just sounded like opera, the girl doesn't do anything off-key.

The first video Ariana shared shows her mum, Joan Grande, asking what she wants to sing, and little Ari replies that she knows the 'next song' and proceeds to sing up a storm. When that chorus hits, she belts it out with so much emotion in her little face, its enough to melt the heart of even the most miserable Grinch. And then she goes and breaks our hearts completely with the second video.

In the second video, everything gets a whole lot more adorable, if that's even possible. Her and Joan sing the Celine Dion / Barbara Streisand duet, 'Tell Him'. After debating who should sing each part, they settle on Joan as Barbara, and Ariana as Celine. Although there is less actual singing from Ariana in this video, you can really see where Ariana gets her vocal talent from, and we can guarantee it's one of the most wholesome things you will see this festive season.

Then, her mum Tweeted this, confirming that they have the cutest mother-daughter relationship of all time. Thank u, next.

Every mother’s question to their 4 year old daughter, “am I Celine or Barbra?” We are cute! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 22, 2018

If you're thinking "didn't Ariana already cover Celine Dion?" you would be correct, and here is that brilliant clip.