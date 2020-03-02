WATCH: This Ariana Grande At A Meet & Greet TikTok Is Accurate AF & Hilarious

TikTok user impersonates Ariana Grande for faked meet and greet. Picture: TikTok/ PA

This Ariana Grande TikTok impersonation has gone everywhere because of the user's scarily accurate take and hilarious interpretation of the singer's long ponytail.

A TikTok user has given their best shot at impersonating Ariana Grande at a meet and greet, and the video has gone super viral from the hilarious traits of the singer which make for a pretty hilarious and accurate impression.

SHE SAID "POV u paid $400 for an ariana grande meet and greet" I'M LITERALLY CRYING HSMSHSMSHMS Y'ALL WATCH THIS 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/afBsjmLKNH — xat🕯️rewatching bnha (@vorejutsu) March 2, 2020

Captioning the post 'POV (point of view)... You paid $400 for an Ariana meet & greet', a girl has attached a long black scarf for a true Ari ponytail, her half moon tattoo, and giggles away as she poses with a 'fan' and whips out all of the '7 Rings' singer's trademark moves.

She tells the fictional superfan 'don't cry' as you can imagine happens all too often in a meet & green with the huge star, also asking at one point 'is that a tattoo?' joking about her bad eyesight that it was actually just a birthmark.

So THIS IS what you get from an @ArianaGrande meet & greet incase anyone was curious pic.twitter.com/sRg98ixLzd — 𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔠𝔞 (@V_anggelica) March 1, 2020

From joking she 'can't see', as fans of the singer will know she has bad eyesight but doesn't wear glasses or contacts, to calling the fictional fan 'cute' and asking which post they want to do in true meet and greet style, she pretty much nails every second of it.

Fans of the singer were barely able to breathe after watching the accurate and ever so slightly savage take- and we can't help but wonder if it's a matter of time until the singer sees the video, as everyone knows how much Ari loves Twitter!

The 26-year-old has become a regularly impersonated celeb thanks to her unique mannerisms, with one seriously uncanny lookalike, Paige Niemenn, causing such a stir with her TikTok's that Ariana noticed her and even reached out to the teenager!

thoughts on paige niemann? do we like her? pic.twitter.com/i3uwFoTLAE — nadia (@tlicdiors) February 17, 2020

