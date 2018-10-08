Ariana Grande Makes Subtle Dig At Kanye West, After Pete Davidson Drags His Weird SNL Appearance

During Pete's SNL segment, Ariana shared an Instagram possibly shading Kanye West. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Pete Davidson slammed Kanye West's bizarre appearance on Saturday Night Live, to which Ariana shared on Instagram; possibly shading the 'Touch The Sky' rapper.

Pete Davidson took to Saturday Night Live to join the Weekend Update and discuss Kanye West's recent appearance on the show.

While he spoke about the rapper's stint, Ariana Grande shared a photo of her fiancé on SNL, to her Instagram Story.

> Ariana Grande Tells Pete Davidson To "Never Post Again" In Instagram Comment

Ariana Grande shared a Boomerang of Pete Davidson on SNL. Picture: Instagram

In the Boomerang of Pete, she used a GIF which some thought could be a subtle dig at Kanye, saying "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye".

This came during Pete's monologue about Kanye's questionable moment on last week's Saturday Night Live, where he hosted an unscripted talk about his political views.

Beside co-star, Colin Jost, Pete said "Do you know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?", while wearing a "Make Kanye 2006 Again" cap, referencing Kanye's views on Donald Trump.

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip