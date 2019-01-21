WATCH: Pete Davidson Addresses His Suicidal Message For The First Time On Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson joked about his suicide during his appearance on SNL. Picture: YouTube

Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live to join comedian John Mulaney and joked about his mental health.

After joking that his ex, Ariana Grande, was a diabolical genius, Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live to joke about his mental health.

In the regular sketch, Weekend Update, Pete joined comedian John Mulaney and quipped about the lengthy Instagram post where he mentioned not "wanting to be on this earth anymore".

John Mulaney joined Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

"As you know, I had a really crazy month and I want to talk about something that matters a lot," said Pete, before joking that it was in fact Clint Eastwood's film The Mule.

During the sketch, Into the Spider-Verse's John Mulaney said that a life in comedy didn't need to be "insane", to which Pete replied "Yeah and after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide... I'm sorry. I shouldn't make that joke. It is funny though."

Pete also mentioned the '7 rings' singer, Ari, when he shouted "I didn't mention her once!"

Pete Davidson shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram, saying "I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."