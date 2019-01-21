WATCH: Pete Davidson Addresses His Suicidal Message For The First Time On Saturday Night Live

21 January 2019, 11:46

Pete Davidson joked about his suicide during his appearance on SNL
Pete Davidson joked about his suicide during his appearance on SNL. Picture: YouTube

Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live to join comedian John Mulaney and joked about his mental health.

After joking that his ex, Ariana Grande, was a diabolical genius, Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live to joke about his mental health.

In the regular sketch, Weekend Update, Pete joined comedian John Mulaney and quipped about the lengthy Instagram post where he mentioned not "wanting to be on this earth anymore".

> Pete Davidson's Nurse Mother Is Bullied By People Singing 'thank u, next' To Her

John Mulaney joined Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney joined Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

"As you know, I had a really crazy month and I want to talk about something that matters a lot," said Pete, before joking that it was in fact Clint Eastwood's film The Mule.

During the sketch, Into the Spider-Verse's John Mulaney said that a life in comedy didn't need to be "insane", to which Pete replied "Yeah and after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide... I'm sorry. I shouldn't make that joke. It is funny though."

Pete also mentioned the '7 rings' singer, Ari, when he shouted "I didn't mention her once!"

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Pete Davidson shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram, saying "I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande 7 Rings Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are
Dani Dyer was pranked by an Ariana Grande impersonator

Dani Dyer Gets A Prank Phone Call By An Ariana Grande Impersonator
Ariana Grande hosted the best '7 Rings' celebration party.

Ariana Grande Threw A '7 Rings' Party For Her "Ten Friends" And It Looked Epic
Ariana Grande's '7 rings' samples 'My Favourite Things' from 'The Sound Of Music'

You've Heard The Song That Ariana Grande Sampled In '7 Rings' Before
Ariana Grande looks incredible in her '7 Rings' video.

Ariana Grande Throws A Futuristic, Heavenly House Party in '7 rings' Music Video
Ariana Grande buying her 7 rings from Tiffany & Co jeweller Tony Jabaly

Ariana Grande Fans Tracked Down The Man Who Sold Her The Actual '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Pete Davidson says his mum gets bullied by students over Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson's Nurse Mother Is Bullied By People Singing 'thank u, next' To Her

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!