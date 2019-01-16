Pete Davidson's Nurse Mother Is Bullied By People Singing 'thank u, next' To Her

16 January 2019, 12:06

Pete Davidson says his mum gets bullied by students over Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson says his mum gets bullied by students over Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

Comedian Pete Davidson has said that his mother - who works as a school nurse - is "bullied" by students singing Ariana Grande songs to her.

Recently, Pete Davidson has claimed that his mother - a student nurse at a school - is getting bullied by students bringing up his now-ended engagement to Ariana Grande.

According to the Saturday Night Live comic, students repeatedly sing Ari's hit song, 'thank u, next', to her in the hallways.

> Pete Davidson 'Doesn't Like' Ex Ariana Grande's 'Huge' Comments

Previously, Pete has joked about how much he has disliked the song during his stand-up routines, where he has mentioned his mother being "bullied".

During his routines, he's also commented on how he heard 'thank u, next' - a song which references him - during a dress rehearsal for SNL.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke up in 2018
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke up in 2018. Picture: Getty

Even though the pair never went through with their marriage, Pete has always been adamant that the 'Dangerous Woman' singer is a "wonderful, strong person".

> If You're Looking For News On Ariana Grande, Head On Over To Our App!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande is apparently headlining Lollapalooza.

Ariana Grande To Headline Lollapalooza 2019?

Ariana Grande's 7 Rings set to include a host of clues and messages for fans

Ariana Grande's Hidden Messages In 7 Rings Teaser Uncovered By Fans
Ariana Grande has added an arm tattoo to her collection .

Ariana Grande Reveals Pokémon Arm Tattoo

Pete Davidson's not happy about ex's Ariana Grande's 'huge' comments

Pete Davidson 'Doesn't Like' Ex Ariana Grande's 'Huge' Comments
Cian Halliwell posted her hand painted 'Thank U, Next' jacket and fans love it.

Fans Are Desperate For Ariana Grande To Wear This Hand Painted ‘Thank U, Next’ Jacket On Tour
Halsey and Ariana Grande have been having a serious womance.

Ariana Grande & Halsey Are Friendship Goals As They Stan Each Other’s Success

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande has confirmed that '7 Rings' is her next single release

Ariana Grande Has Confirmed That ‘7 Rings’ Will Be Her Next Single Release

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!