Pete Davidson's Nurse Mother Is Bullied By People Singing 'thank u, next' To Her

Comedian Pete Davidson has said that his mother - who works as a school nurse - is "bullied" by students singing Ariana Grande songs to her.

Recently, Pete Davidson has claimed that his mother - a student nurse at a school - is getting bullied by students bringing up his now-ended engagement to Ariana Grande.

According to the Saturday Night Live comic, students repeatedly sing Ari's hit song, 'thank u, next', to her in the hallways.

Previously, Pete has joked about how much he has disliked the song during his stand-up routines, where he has mentioned his mother being "bullied".

During his routines, he's also commented on how he heard 'thank u, next' - a song which references him - during a dress rehearsal for SNL.

Even though the pair never went through with their marriage, Pete has always been adamant that the 'Dangerous Woman' singer is a "wonderful, strong person".

