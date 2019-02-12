WATCH: Ariana Grande Shows Off Natural Hair In Rare Video & We're Shook

Ariana Grande just shared what her natural hair looks like for literally the first time in ages and we can't handle how much we love it.

Ariana Grande, AKA the human ponytail just posted an incredibly rare video of her natural hair, without her trademark inches or product, and not only is it super short, but it's curly AF!

Ariana Grande’s Fans Think Her Grammys Dress Was A Tribute To Mac Miller

Ariana Grande rocks naturally short, curly hair. Picture: Instagram

Those who are as big of an Ariana fans as we are will know that the 'Thank U, Next' singer is almost never seen with her pony, or a whole lot of hair, and after all this time only seeing her with silky, straight locks, we genuinely forgot she had curly hair?!

Ari's spoken before about the damage her hair suffered after having it bleached and dyed red every fortnight whilst she was starring in Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam and Cat, which is where she first got the inspo to add extensions and wear it in her trademark style back in 2013.

Ariana Grande first used extensions after extensive dye damage from Nickelodeon show. Picture: Getty Images

When a fan asked if she was going to bring back the curls full time on Twitter, Ari replied that she's trying to grow them out but they suffered a setback when she went bleach blonde last year!

She replied: "They gotta grow first! That blonde last year ........ tarnished. BUT they’re like halfway back."

Ariana Grande teases her curls could be making a comeback. Picture: Instagram

