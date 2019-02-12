WATCH: Ariana Grande Shows Off Natural Hair In Rare Video & We're Shook

12 February 2019, 11:23

Ariana Grande just shared what her natural hair looks like for literally the first time in ages and we can't handle how much we love it.

Ariana Grande, AKA the human ponytail just posted an incredibly rare video of her natural hair, without her trademark inches or product, and not only is it super short, but it's curly AF!

Ariana Grande’s Fans Think Her Grammys Dress Was A Tribute To Mac Miller

Ariana Grande rocks naturally short, curly hair
Ariana Grande rocks naturally short, curly hair. Picture: Instagram

Those who are as big of an Ariana fans as we are will know that the 'Thank U, Next' singer is almost never seen with her pony, or a whole lot of hair, and after all this time only seeing her with silky, straight locks, we genuinely forgot she had curly hair?!

Ari's spoken before about the damage her hair suffered after having it bleached and dyed red every fortnight whilst she was starring in Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam and Cat, which is where she first got the inspo to add extensions and wear it in her trademark style back in 2013.

Ariana Grande first used extensions after extensive dye damage from Nickelodeon show
Ariana Grande first used extensions after extensive dye damage from Nickelodeon show. Picture: Getty Images

When a fan asked if she was going to bring back the curls full time on Twitter, Ari replied that she's trying to grow them out but they suffered a setback when she went bleach blonde last year!

She replied: "They gotta grow first! That blonde last year ........ tarnished. BUT they’re like halfway back."

Ariana Grande teases her curls could be making a comeback
Ariana Grande teases her curls could be making a comeback. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande vows she's single BTS of music video

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'
Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez just lost millions of Instagram followers

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

News

Fans think Ariana Grande dressed up as Cinderella to pay tribute to Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande’s Fans Think Her Grammys Dress Was A Tribute To Mac Miller
Pete Davidson has replaced his Ariana Grande tattoo with the word 'cursed'

Pete Davidson Has Covered His Ariana Grande Tattoo With The Word "Cursed"
Ariana Grande called Mac Miller's GRAMMYs loss 'trash'

Ariana Grande Reacts To Mac Miller's Loss Of 'Best Rap Album' At The GRAMMYs
Ariana Grande says fans and her music saved her life after dark period

Ariana Grande Credits Her Fans & 'Thank U, Next' Album For Saving Her Life

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande is so here for Pete Davidson dating Kate Beckinsale.

Ariana Grande Thinks Her Ex, Pete Davidson, Dating Kate Beckinsale Is “So Cute”

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!