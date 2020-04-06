WATCH: Troye Sivan, Lizzo & Normani React To Ariana Grande's Incredible 'My Everything' Rendition

From Troye Sivan to the legend that is, Joan Grande, it's safe to say everyone's been blown away by Ariana Grande's incredible acoustic rendition of 'My Everything.'

Ariana Grande blessed our ears and our timelines when posting a video of her singing her 2014 title track 'My Everything', accompanied over Instagram live by her long time producer and friend, Tommy Brown, on the piano.

After the world was done wiping their tears away with what was the most beautiful performance ever, even through a video, fans and artists alike have been rushing to praise the 26-year-old GRAMMY winner for the musical gift during this pandemic.

Celebs react to Ariana Grande's incredible rendition of 'My Everything'. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Posting the full video to Twitter, she captioned the post: "tommy n i sending u some virtual love... hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible."

BFF and collaborator, Troye Sivan, couldn't quite believe his ears when hearing Ari singing, even after all this time, tweeting: "can you f***ing imagine opening your mouth and THIS comes out", causing Ariana to tweet him back, saying: "hello same to u fine sir".

Troye Sivan cant contain his amazement at BFF Ariana Grande's voice. Picture: Twitter @troyesivan

'Dance To This' singer, Troye, then went one further and posted a video of him singing along with his pal, causing Ariana to tweet him saying "oh my god i love u so much it hurts."

Former Victorious co-star, Victoria Justice, dropped a load of applauding emojis and wrote 'so good' just days after their ten year anniversary video chat hang out they showed us a snippet of!

Ariana Grande showing Troye Sivan love on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Lizzo, Normani and Lauren Jauregui all let Ari know how much they were in their feels after her performance, and brother Frankie called the whole thing 'unbelievably beautiful and moving and perfect.'

Normani, Lauren Jauregui & Frankie Grande react to 'My Everything'. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ever her cheerleader, Ari's mum Joan couldn't hold back the truth any longer, posting a comment which has since been liked over 16,000 times for spilling the truth, which said:

"I’m going to say it... and I don’t care... Ariana, you have the greatest voice in the world, this one and all the other ones, parallel and other universes.. there is nothing else to say!!"

TBH, find the lie?!

I’m going to say it... and I don’t care... Ariana, you have the greatest voice in the world, this one and all the other ones, parallel and other universes.. there is nothing else to say!! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) April 5, 2020

It also looks like Ari is no where near done blessing our timelines with her classics, writing to Tommy that they should perform 'needy' next time, from her latest album, 'thank u, next' and that's such a banger we're all the way here for it.

Ariana Grande wants to cover 'needy' next. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

