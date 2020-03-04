Ariana Grande Splits From Mikey Foster, Boyfriend Of Nine Months

4 March 2020, 08:18

Ariana Grande has split from Social House star, Mikey Foster
Ariana Grande has split from Social House star, Mikey Foster. Picture: Getty

The 'God is a woman' singer has ended her relationship with her Social House boyfriend, Mikey Foster.

Ariana Grande's relationship with Social House's Mikey Foster has ended, after they were first said to be dating in August 2019.

Speaking to US Weekly, a source close to the pair said that they ended it "around a month ago", despite being spotted in Disneyland together in February.

> Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriends From Big Sean & Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Split

According to reports, Ariana was last seen with Mikey in Disneyland, as they checked out new attractions such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and rode the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, with a few of their friends.

Rumours about their relationship began after they released a rather steamy music video for their collaboration, 'boyfriend', last summer.

Mikey not only sang with her on 'boyfriend', but also co-produced several of Ariana's hits, including 'thank u, next' and '7 rings'.

Ariana Grande performed on the 'Sweetener World Tour' with Mikey Foster
Ariana Grande performed on the 'Sweetener World Tour' with Mikey Foster. Picture: Getty

The pair were speculated to be dating late last year, after they were seen holding hands in Chicago, before Mikey celebrated Ari's birthday by writing "Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday"

