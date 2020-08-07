WATCH: Lady Gaga Injures Ariana Grande's Eye On The 'Rain On Me' Set

7 August 2020, 13:46

Lady Gaga scratched Ariana Grande on the face whilst rehearsing for the 'Rain On Me' music video and we're seriously jealous of these guys' friendship...

Lady Gaga has posted a behind the scenes video of her and Ariana Grande shooting the 'Rain On Me' music video which shows the singer scratching Ariana's eye during rehearsals as well as kneeling on the singer's infamously long ponytail whilst trying to tend to the injury!

Ariana Grande Bikini Sells Out Minutes After Singer Posts Selfie From Romantic Getaway

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's hilarious friendship behind the scenes of 'Rain On Me' music video
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's hilarious friendship behind the scenes of 'Rain On Me' music video. Picture: Instagram @ladygaga

In the 4 minute black and white Instagram TV video, Lady Gaga, 34, says: "I shanked her with my nail by accident while dancing."

Ariana, 27, lies on the floor and assessing the damage says: "Lady Gaga scratched me in my eye... it's an honour I hope it scars."

Ariana can be heard saying "I hope it stays there forever" as Gaga mildly freaks out and tries to find her some antiseptic for the false nail injury.

Unfazed, Ariana says: "It looks hard... it feels like I was in an action movie."

Ariana Grande shows off Lady Gaga injury
Ariana Grande shows off Lady Gaga injury. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

When the 'Babylon' singer decides she can't let Ariana's scratch go unmedicated, she tries to force the antiseptic on the singer, kneeling on her ponytail before saying, 'listen to your mom!', before Ariana gets up and runs away.

The '7 Rings' singer jokes, "Oh my god you're two days older than me!"

After Gaga uploaded the BTS video which sent fans into a certified meltdown, Ari then posted an up close shot of the scratch under her eye with a seriously smug expression- she clearly wants it there forever!

Aside from the scratching fiasco, the video reveals just how close the two superstars have become, leaving many asking for more footage of them, and hopefully many more collaborations to come!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande is staying at a luxury 5 star resort with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Inside Ariana Grande’s Romantic Holiday With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez At Luxury 5 Star Resort

News

Bikini Ariana Grande wore sells out in minutes after Instagram selfie

Ariana Grande Bikini Sells Out Minutes After Singer Posts Selfie From Romantic Getaway
Ariana Grande has transformed her look through the years

Ariana Grande's Transformation Through The Years: Before Fame To Her New Era
Streaming services in bidding war for Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour doc

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Doc In 'Multi-Million Dollar Bidding War With Netflix & YouTube'
Ariana Grande could be dropping a 'Sweetener World Tour' film

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour’ Movie: Everything We Know About The Rumoured Film, From Release Date To Setlist

News

Big Sean's manager sparked rumours that Ariana Grande will be releasing a new song with the star

Ariana Grande And Big Sean’s Rumoured Collaboration: Are The Exes Dropping New Music?

News

Hot On Capital

Netflix's After Soundtrack boasts songs from a number of artists

'After' Soundtrack: All The Music In Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

News

PA/Netflix

‘After We Collided’ Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Age, Height, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

TV & Film

Taylor Swift has explained the inspiration behind 'Betty'

Taylor Swift Finally Shares Meaning Behind The Name Of Her Song ‘Betty’

News

Where will the 'I'm A Celeb' castle be located?

Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity' Castle Located In The UK?

TV & Film

After We Collided doesn't yet have a release date in the UK

After We Collided Movie Creators Are Trying To Get The Film In UK Cinemas But They Need Your Help

TV & Film

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

News