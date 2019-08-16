Ariana Grande Paid For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romantic Meal

Ariana Grande paid for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's meal. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande took it upon herself to pay for Katy Perry and Orlando's meal after bumping into the couple at a sushi restaurant.

You know how it is... you go into a sushi restaurant with your husband, Orlando Bloom, and by the end of your meal, Ariana Grande has swooped in and paid for your salmon skin rolls. Oh, actually, only Katy Perry would know how that feels because it actually happened.

Katy recently revealed how the whole star-filled situation went down on an LA radio show...

WATCH: Katy Perry Admitted She'd Be Open To Collaborating With Taylor Swift Soon

Ariana Grande paid for Katy Perry's meal with Orlando Bloom. Picture: Getty

Katy told the host, "Two weeks ago, I was at sushi and I ran into Ariana Grande. At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour-and-a-half and we asked for the check.

She added, ‘They were like, “Ariana Grande has taken care of it.” And we were like, “Oh my god! That is so cool!” Orlando’s son is eight, so he was like, “Dope.”

.@KatyPerry says @ArianaGrande recently paid for her meal after they ran into eachother at a restaurant 💞 pic.twitter.com/PgdmKuY5FP — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) August 16, 2019

It wasn't just Katy who was touched by the gesture, Katy revealed that Orlando was just as impressed, ‘Orlando was like, “Man, I have such mad respect for her.” She was so kind. I love little things like that.’

Anyway... next time you're down your local fish and chip shop, keep an eye out for any popstars just incase you fancy a free meal.

