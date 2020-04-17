WATCH: Ariana Grande Becomes Real Life 'Megara' For 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' Hercules Performance!

Ariana Grande becomes 'Megara' for Hercules performance. Picture: Disney Hercules/ Twitter @Arianagrande

Ariana Grande has stunned everyone away performing Hercules classic 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' as part of a Disney singalong during lockdown and it's safe to say she absolutely killed it.

Ariana Grande joined a star-studded Disney home singalong, performing the iconic 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' from Hercules, donning a purple top with her trademark high ponytail to become a real life 'Megara', and her singing was nothing short of show-stopping!

Ari, 26, cleverly provided both main and backing vocals by appearing in multiple different cuts of video pasted together at one which made for one dazzling outcome as she applied her usual harmonies and vocal twists, which got the seal approval from her millions of fans, and fellow artists alike!

Tweeting her performance, writing "‘won’t say i’m in love’ thank u for having me", the post has been liked over 200k times with fans begging her to drop the track onto streaming services.

Kim Kardashian tweeted along with the Disney show, gushing about how 'beautiful' the singer looked whilst belting out the tune, and we couldn't agree more.

Kim even got a cute little thank you message back from Ari, who simply left some emojis under sweet comment!

🥺🤍🥺🤍🥺🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2020

Madison Beer and Normani commented their seal of approval, her ever supportive mum Joan, wrote the performance made her cry, and Broadway legend Kristen Chenoweth called her performance 'perfection', which it totally was!

This isn't the first lockdown performance Ari has gifted to the world, recording a rendition of her 2014 hit, 'My Everything', which had everyone in their feels and showed off her flawless vocals for what they truly are-iconic.

Needless to say, fans are now wanting the superstar cast in a live-action remake of Hercules, something we all know could very much be in the works these days, and TBH, we can't fault the dream casting!

