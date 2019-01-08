Fans Are Desperate For Ariana Grande To Wear This Hand Painted ‘Thank U, Next’ Jacket On Tour

8 January 2019, 11:45

Cian Halliwell posted her hand painted 'Thank U, Next' jacket and fans love it.
Cian Halliwell posted her hand painted 'Thank U, Next' jacket and fans love it. Picture: Instagram ArtByCian

This ‘Thank U, Next’ inspired denim jacket is everything!

21-year-old British artist/illustrator Cian Halliwell posted on Instagram a hand-painted Thank U, Nextinspired denim jacket and Ariana Grande fans want to see her in it.

Ariana Grande & Halsey Are Friendship Goals As They Stan Each Other’s Success

Posting the jacket on Instagram, she captioned the image: “Thank u, next [sic] Finished hand painted thank u, next pink Levi’s jacket with Swarovski Crystals swipe to see the front and details,”

“Please tag her and her crew, would love for her to see this! This is the longest time I have ever spent on one piece of artwork it took over a month to paint, hope you all like it!”

Fans of the work swarmed in the comments with one saying: “Wow this is incredible @arianagrande you have to see this”

Another saying it’s being handled:

However, this is not the first time Cian has painted the singer, last month she revealed three other Ari inspired denim jackets.

Although, this might just be our favourite.

Sadly, it seems Ariana may not be able to get her hands on it. Cian tweeted less than 24 hours later that the jacket has been sold for a whopping £1000.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Halsey and Ariana Grande have been having a serious womance.

Ariana Grande & Halsey Are Friendship Goals As They Stan Each Other’s Success
Ariana Grande has confirmed that '7 Rings' is her next single release

Ariana Grande Has Confirmed That ‘7 Rings’ Will Be Her Next Single Release
Ariana Grande dropped bloopers from the 'thank u, next' video

WATCH: Ariana Grande Drops 'thank u, next' Bloopers With Legally Blonde Inspired Deleted Scene
Ariana Grande hangs out with ex Ricky Alvarez in New York

Ariana Grande's Hanging Out With 'Thank U, Next' Ex Ricky Alvarez
Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019.

Ariana Grande Confirmed As Coachella Headliner As 2019 Line-Up Revealed
She's focussing on herself

Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating In 2019

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande turned down damehood out of respect

Ariana Grande Turned Down Damehood Out Of Respect For Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!