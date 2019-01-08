Fans Are Desperate For Ariana Grande To Wear This Hand Painted ‘Thank U, Next’ Jacket On Tour

Cian Halliwell posted her hand painted 'Thank U, Next' jacket and fans love it. Picture: Instagram ArtByCian

This ‘Thank U, Next’ inspired denim jacket is everything!

21-year-old British artist/illustrator Cian Halliwell posted on Instagram a hand-painted ‘Thank U, Next’ inspired denim jacket and Ariana Grande fans want to see her in it.

Ariana Grande & Halsey Are Friendship Goals As They Stan Each Other’s Success

Posting the jacket on Instagram, she captioned the image: “Thank u, next [sic] Finished hand painted thank u, next pink Levi’s jacket with Swarovski Crystals swipe to see the front and details,”

“Please tag her and her crew, would love for her to see this! This is the longest time I have ever spent on one piece of artwork it took over a month to paint, hope you all like it!”

Fans of the work swarmed in the comments with one saying: “Wow this is incredible @arianagrande you have to see this”

Another saying it’s being handled:

i sent this to ariana through a dm i have with her so she’ll see it — ﱞ (@ughjvke) January 7, 2019

However, this is not the first time Cian has painted the singer, last month she revealed three other Ari inspired denim jackets.

Although, this might just be our favourite.

Sadly, it seems Ariana may not be able to get her hands on it. Cian tweeted less than 24 hours later that the jacket has been sold for a whopping £1000.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News