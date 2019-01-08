Ariana Grande & Halsey Are Friendship Goals As They Stan Each Other’s Success

8 January 2019, 10:41

Halsey and Ariana Grande have been having a serious womance.
Halsey and Ariana Grande have been having a serious womance. Picture: Getty

We stan a supportive queen – especially one like Ariana Grande who congratulated Halsey for taking the Billboard Hot 100 top spot from ‘Thank U, Next’.

2019 is definitely going to be the year of supportive queens, and Ariana Grande and Halsey’s latest Instagram exchange proves there’s nothing better than women cheering for other women.

Halsey Appears To Confirm She’s Dating YungBlud By Posting A Pic Of Them In London

Ariana posted a screenshot about Halsey’s ‘Without Me’ topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart – and dethroning her own song ‘Thank U, Next’, captioned “f**k it up Halsey, to girls on top all 2019”.

Ariana Grande showed her support to Halsey on Instagram.
Ariana Grande showed her support to Halsey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Halsey then replied to Ari’s supportive comment, telling her, “luv u bb. Dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019”.

‘Without Me’ is Halsey’s first solo number one hit, and it’s safe to say she’s buzzing about getting to the top spot on her own.

Halsey wrote on Instagram, “#1on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime.

“This achievement is completely beyond my means of comprehending right now so I’ll get back to you guys when I find more eloquent and compelling things to say. Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle. I love you very much.”

Both Ari and Halsey are rumoured to be releasing new music this year – so here’s to this level of chart domination continuing throughout the year, too!

